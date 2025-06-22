News
indian-cricket-team

THIS is What Jasprit Bumrah Had to Say After Three Catches Were Dropped Off His Bowling in the ENG vs IND 1st Test

Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 23, 2025
3 min read

This was Jasprit Bumrah's 12th five-wicket haul away from home.

Apart from bowling unplayable deliveries on the cricket pitch, Jasprit Bumrah has his way with words as well. The Indian pacer baffled the English batting line-up to scalp a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the first Test in Leeds. While most of the bowlers took a beating, Bumrah was the only one, successful in limiting the England batters. As a result, India came into the second innings with a lead of six runs.

After the end of play on Day three, Bumrah attended a press conference, in which he spoke about his mentality, and the ability to cope up with certain situations. The pacer created multiple opportunities, but three catches were dropped off his bowling by Yashasvi Jaiswal. India’s prime speedster also bowled a no-ball on the very delivery he got Harry Brook out on. Brook went on to score 99 runs before being dismissed to Prasidh Krishna.

Jasprit Bumrah in the Press Conference

The 31-year-old spoke about the importance of focusing on one’s preparation. He also said that he is unfazed by the narratives and talks that go around him and his ‘aura.’ The Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer also credited Brook for his fantastic innings of 99, and mentioned the need to be accurate while bowling on a high-scoring ground like Leeds.

Bumrah also spoke extensively about the missed catches off his bowling. He expressed his feelings in a very matured way and explained that players go through these phases, but learn something out of them.

“I don’t take it too far in my head ; the dropped catches. Nobody is dropping catches purposely. It is a part and parcel of the game. People will learn from this experience”, said Bumrah.

ALSO READ:

The speedster also had a witty side to him during the interview. He spoke about the speculations over his workload management and the narratives about him being injured of sidelined due to injury.

He said, “people will always keep speculating. I am playing since 10-12 years now. I play the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. So I will play till it is destined for me to.”

Amogh Bodas
