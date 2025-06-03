News
Virat Kohli Sunil Narine toughest bowler T20s IPL 2025
indian-cricket-team

‘Who Knows…’: Cricket Australia CEO Expresses Wish To See Virat Kohli To Play In BBL

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 3, 2025 - 3 min read

Virat Kohli will play in Australia in October

Virat Kohli Sunil Narine toughest bowler T20s IPL 2025

Virat Kohli has called time on two formats at the international level but there is a chance he can be active in those formats – something which Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking advantage of. He is in an IPL for the third time and has the chance to lift that elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy on Tuesday night in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma, too has enjoyed a phenomenal career in the shortest and longest formats of the game and had to call it quits when he wasn’t contributing to the team’s cause. Both these legends are still active in the ODIs – a format in which they are high achievers.

Cricket Australia to celebrate Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s careers

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg feels that the Board will make sure to celebrate the two greats of the game when they play in Australia in October this year. India are set to play three ODIs and five T20Is from October 19 to November 8.

“This might be the last time that we get to see Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma play in our country. And if that is the case, who knows it might not be, but if it is, we wanna make sure we give them a great send off and a reflection of the incredible contribution they’ve made to international cricket,” Greenberg said in a press conference on Tuesday.

ALSO READ:

Soon after Kohli announced his Test retirement, English county side Middlesex showed interest in signing the former India captain. Even though a deal never materialised, few had their hopes up to see him in the whites again.

Similarly, Kohli is unlikely to play overseas T20 cricket as the BCCI’s contract means Indian players can’t play in leagues other than the IPL. Meanwhile, the IPL franchises have spread their operation across different continents by buying franchises in South Africa, West Indies, United States and most-recently buying a stake in England’s flagship tournament The Hundred.

Virat Kohli to play in BBL?

Greenberg wished for a shift in BCCI’s policy that would allow Kohli to play in the Big Bash League.

When asked if CA will have discussions with their Indian counterparts about it, Greenberg said:

“That’s certainly some conversations that we will continue to have with the BCCI. I mean, I would love to see, Virat Kohli playing in the BBL this year. That would certainly create some interest in crowds and ratings, I’m sure.”

However, he remained pragmatic about it happening in the near future.

“But at the moment, that’s not happening, but we do have our ambitions to do those types of things. And as you’re seeing all over the world, t 20 leagues are going down a lot of the private investment opportunities,” he added.

Cricket Australia
Virat Kohli
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

