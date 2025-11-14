Why Are Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada Not Playing for South Africa in the First IND vs SA Test at Eden Gardens?

Why are Dewald Brevis and Kagiso Rabada not in the South Africa playing XI? Both were supposed to be crucial to the Proteas’ chances in India.

Why are Dewald Brevis and Kagiso Rabada not playing?

Dewald Brevis has missed out due to the team combination. South Africa wanted both Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne in the XI, leaving no place for Brevis.

Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada misses out due to a rib injury. Temba Bavuma confirmed his unavailability at the toss.

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj

