News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Why Are Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada Not Playing for South Africa in the First IND vs SA Test at Eden Gardens?
indian-cricket-team

Why Are Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada Not Playing for South Africa in the First IND vs SA Test at Eden Gardens?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: November 14, 2025
1 min read
Why Are Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada Not Playing for South Africa in the First IND vs SA Test at Eden Gardens?

Why are Dewald Brevis and Kagiso Rabada not in the South Africa playing XI? Both were supposed to be crucial to the Proteas’ chances in India.

Why are Dewald Brevis and Kagiso Rabada not playing?

Dewald Brevis has missed out due to the team combination. South Africa wanted both Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne in the XI, leaving no place for Brevis.

Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada misses out due to a rib injury. Temba Bavuma confirmed his unavailability at the toss.

ALSO READ:

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.