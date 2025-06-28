News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
harmanpreet kaur engw vs ind w 1st t20i
indian-cricket-team

Why Is Harmanpreet Kaur Not Playing In ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 28, 2025
1 min read

India will look to take a 1-0 series lead with a win in the 1st T20I against England

harmanpreet kaur engw vs ind w 1st t20i

Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the first T20I against England on Saturday in Nottingham as a precautionary measure.

The BCCI confirmed that the 36-year-old had suffered a head injury during the warm-up T20I against England Select XI on Thursday where she scored 28 off 16 balls.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur sidelines for ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I

In Harmanpreet’s absence, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will lead the Indian team.

India had began the tour with two narrow defeats in the warm-up ODI and T20I in Beckenham. Harmanpreet scored 54 off 47 balls in the ODI warm-up game which Indian women lost by 18 runs.

India’s playing XI for ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I

Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani

ENG W vs IND W
Harmanpreet Kaur
Smriti Mandhana
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

CSK Player Khaleel Ahmed Joins Essex in County Championship To Push His Case for a India Test Spot

CSK Player Joins Essex in County Championship To Push His Case for a India Test Spot

7:24 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
prasidh krishna eng vs ind 2nd test edgbaston

‘I’m Not Going Sit Back And…’ – Prasidh Krishna Defends His Risky Lengths In Headingley Defeat, Explains Plan For ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The Karnataka pacer returned figures of 220-5 in the first Test
6:15 pm
Samarnath Soory
‘Been Continuously Losing’- Gautam Gambhir’s Former Teammate Tears Into India Coach for Not Delivering Results

‘Been Continuously Losing’- Gautam Gambhir’s Former Teammate Tears Into India Coach for Not Delivering Results

4:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Not Arshdeep Singh, Another Punjab Kings Star Spotted in India Nets Ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

A few journalists covering the matches from the ground clicked him with Indian players.
5:06 pm
Darpan Jain
Jasprit Bumrah Seen in Nets Amidst Questions Over His Participation in the 2nd England vs India Test

Jasprit Bumrah Seen in Nets Amidst Questions Over His Participation in the 2nd England vs India Test

The next match will commence on July 2.
3:48 pm
Sreejita Sen
Shubman Gill ENG vs IND Test

‘An Attitude Adjustment’: Former Australia Player Slams Shubman Gill After India’s Poor Fielding In First Test Against England

On the back of all the dropped catches, the Indian bowlers leaked a massive 250 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the main culprit with four dropped chances.
3:20 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.