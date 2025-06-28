Why Is Harmanpreet Kaur Not Playing In ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I?

India will look to take a 1-0 series lead with a win in the 1st T20I against England
Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the first T20I against England on Saturday in Nottingham as a precautionary measure.
The BCCI confirmed that the 36-year-old had suffered a head injury during the warm-up T20I against England Select XI on Thursday where she scored 28 off 16 balls.
In Harmanpreet’s absence, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will lead the Indian team.
India had began the tour with two narrow defeats in the warm-up ODI and T20I in Beckenham. Harmanpreet scored 54 off 47 balls in the ODI warm-up game which Indian women lost by 18 runs.
Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani