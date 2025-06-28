Why Is Harmanpreet Kaur Not Playing In ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I?

India will look to take a 1-0 series lead with a win in the 1st T20I against England

Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the first T20I against England on Saturday in Nottingham as a precautionary measure.

The BCCI confirmed that the 36-year-old had suffered a head injury during the warm-up T20I against England Select XI on Thursday where she scored 28 off 16 balls.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur sidelines for ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I

In Harmanpreet’s absence, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will lead the Indian team.

Note: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been rested for the first T20I against England Women in Nottingham as a precautionary measure following a head injury sustained during the T20 Warm-up match against ECB Select XI. — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 28, 2025

India had began the tour with two narrow defeats in the warm-up ODI and T20I in Beckenham. Harmanpreet scored 54 off 47 balls in the ODI warm-up game which Indian women lost by 18 runs.

India’s playing XI for ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I

Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani