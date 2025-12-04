Why is Rohit Sharma Willing to Play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Despite Retiring from T20Is?

His last SMAT appearance had come in the 2011-12 edition.

The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, might be seen in action for Mumbai during the SMAT 2025 knockouts. Reportedly, the 38-year-old has expressed his desire to feature in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Rohit Sharma Set to Feature in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Knockouts

The opener has already called it a day in the shortest format of the game, just after leading India to their second ICC T20 World Cup title in June 2024. But as per a Times of India report, Rohit is looking to participate in India’s domestic T20 tournament after the final ODI fixture against South Africa on December 6.

“Rohit has expressed his desire to play for Mumbai in the knockouts of SMAT,” a Mumbai Cricket Association source stated to TOI.

Previously, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had made it mandatory for the national team players to feature in the domestic tournaments. Having said that, the Indian cricketers are expected to make an appearance for their domestic sides during the gaps in the international schedule.

Why Rohit Sharma Wants to Play in SMAT 2025 Despite T20I Retirement?

Apart from the new BCCI guidelines, Rohit’s desire to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 might also be to prepare for the upcoming white-ball series facing New Zealand. Notably, after a single-digit return in the Australia ODI series opener, the batter had registered a smashing comeback. He had notched up 73 runs in the subsequent fixture, followed by an unbeaten, match-winning century in Sydney.

Coming into the home 50-over series against the Proteas, he has also continued a similar momentum with a fifty-plus knock in the 1st IND vs SA match. The Mumbai batter would want to carry on the fierce form to the upcoming three-match series, starting on January 11.

The SMAT 2025 knockout matches would allow him to spend some more time in the middle before taking on the Black Caps. This move from the former Men in Blue skipper, who currently features in only the 50-over format, purely reflects his love and commitment towards the game.

Further, the T20 appearances would also help his preparations for the IPL 2026. Earlier, the ex-Mumbai Indians (MI) captain had a blistering last season, scoring 418 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 149.28.

However, his inclusion will inject more power into the defending champions’ formidable batting order ahead of the crucial knockout games. Rohit has scored 375 runs in 12 matches of the tournament so far, including an 101 not out.

