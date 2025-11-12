Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Play the ODI Series Against New Zealand?

Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play in the ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11, 2026?

Both Rohit and Virat are set to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy which is scheduled ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set to play in Vijay Hazare Trophy

According to Indian Express, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which begins on December 24. The tournament will take place between India’s three-match ODI series against South Africa from November 30 to December 6 and another three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting on January 11, both at home. This means they might play a few matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before joining the national team for the New Zealand series, as they are expected to be part of the ODI squad.

The management has made it clear earlier as well that whenever the players are available, they must play domestic matches.

Both were not included in the India A squad for the South Africa A series

Recently, both Rohit and Virat were not included in the India A squad for the series against South Africa A. They last played in India’s ODI series against Australia. Virat struggled in the first two matches, getting out for a duck in both, while Rohit bounced back from a low score in the first game to hit a half-century in the second. In the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, both performed strongly. India won by nine wickets, with Rohit remaining unbeaten on 121 from 125 balls and Virat scoring 74 from 81 deliveries.

Both players are likely to be part of India’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, starting on November 30.

When was the last time Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played in Vijay Hazare trophy ?

Rohit’s last appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy came in 2018, which was also his last List A game outside international cricket. He played for Mumbai against Hyderabad in the 2018–19 semi-final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Virat’s last Vijay Hazare Trophy match came even earlier, in 2010. At that time, a 21-year-old Virat captained Delhi against Services in Gurgaon.

Earlier this year, both Rohit and Virat featured in one Ranji Trophy match each. In January, Virat played for Delhi after 12 years, while Rohit represented Mumbai after 10 years. Unfortunately, those matches turned out to be their last red-ball games, as both retired from Test cricket soon after.

