Will Shreyas Iyer Be Picked in India Test Squad for West Indies Series
indian-cricket-team

Will Shreyas Iyer Be Picked in India Test Squad for West Indies Series?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 15, 2025
3 min read

He last played a Test for India in the 2024 home series against England.

Will Shreyas Iyer Be Picked in India Test Squad for West Indies Series

Shreyas Iyer has once again missed out on the India A one-day squad to face Australia A, which raised some eyebrows. Being neither a regular in India’s Test side nor in T20Is, many expected him to be included in the one-day setup to get some match practice.

Shreyas Iyer in India A Signals Possible Test Return Against West Indies

However, the BCCI has taken a different approach. Instead of including him in the one-day games, Shreyas has been named captain of the India A side for two First-Class matches against Australia A later this month. This move could be a sign that the board is focusing on his red-ball preparation and may be considering him for India’s Test squad, possibly for the upcoming series against the West Indies.

Shreyas’ long-format form has improved. He last played a Test for India in the 2024 home series against England. Since then, he has missed four consecutive Test series. Despite these absences, he has shown excellent form in domestic cricket. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, he scored 480 runs with two centuries and a double hundred.

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Iyer’s Champions Trophy and IPL Heroics Highlight His Form

Even though Shreyas hasn’t been a regular in India’s Test team, he has done really well in white-ball cricket. He was India’s top scorer in their Champions Trophy win in the UAE earlier this year and had his best IPL season, scoring over 600 runs at a strike rate above 175. These performances show he is still a key player for India in limited-overs cricket.

With India set to host the West Indies for a Test series starting on October 2, questions about Shreyas’ inclusion in the senior squad are natural. His absence from the India A one-day squad could be interpreted as a sign that the selectors are considering him directly for the senior team. If Rishabh Pant is unavailable, Shreyas could fill the middle order.

Overall, even though he isn’t a regular in India’s Test or T20I teams, his domestic form and captaincy in India A’s First-Class matches make a strong case for a comeback. The West Indies series could give him a chance to return to international Test cricket.

Ind A vs Aus A
IND vs WI
India
Shreyas Iyer
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

Read more

