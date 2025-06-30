Yashasvi Jaiswal Set To Surpass Rahul Dravid And Virender Sehwag’s Record in Edgbaston Test vs England

India will lock horns with England in the second Test, starting from July 2 at Edgbaston.
India’s star opener batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is on the edge of achieving a crucial feat in his Test career. The Mumbai-based batter can become the quickest batter from India to reach 2,000 runs in the red ball format. This record is currently held by the likes of Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, with the duo taking 40 innings to reach the milestone. The former India coach reached this feat back in 1999 while playing against New Zealand in Hamilton. Sehwag, on the other hand, joined the list back in 2004 while taking part in a game against Australia in Chennai.
Yashasvi Jaiswal made his red-ball debut in July 2023 against the West Indies. He has amassed 1,903 runs from 38 innings at an average of 52.86. He will soon join the elite group that has Dravid and Sehwag when he steps out to play the second Test against England, starting on July 2 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
The dynamic opener entered to play the England series with 3,822 runs in First-Class cricket. As of now, he has played 39 matches (72 innings) and smashed 14 centuries in the longest format of the game.
Apart from Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, the likes of Vijay Hazare, Gautam Gambhir, and Sunil Gavaskar also grace the list of fastest Indians to score 2,000 runs in Test cricket. Talking about Jaiswal, the left-hander scored a brilliant century in the first Test against England, but India lost the game by five wickets at Headingley in Leeds.
India’s opener finished his innings with a knock of 101 runs off 159 balls, smashing 16 fours and a six before falling to the opposition skipper Ben Stokes. Jaiswal failed to replicate his performance as he got out early in the second innings against Brydon Carse. Apart from Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant also smashed centuries, yet could not sail their teams’ boat in the first Test.
The Indian team will lock horns with England in the second Test, starting from July 2 at Edgbaston. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the visitors will look to make a comeback to level the series.
