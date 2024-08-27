10 IPL Stars who are playing in UP T20 League 2024

We look at ten IPL stars participating in the UP T20 League 2024.

The second edition of the UP T20 League has already started, with some good performances churned out by various dynamic players. Several quality cricketers are on show this time, and the league is expected to be better than the 2023 season.

Not only local talent, but several experienced players, who have played in IPL or for India, will also unleash their magic in the tournament. That will make the competition richer and more watchable, and the league's quality will be at its peak.

Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel, who has been part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL, is among the best batters in the UP T20 League this season. Jurel has already played for India in different formats and will be playing as a captain for Gorakhpur Lions in the tournament.

Sameer Rizvi

Among the most exciting young players in the country, Sameer Rizvi was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at a whopping 8.40 crore in the IPL 2023 auction, and he played a couple of impactful knocks for the franchise. He is leading Kanpur Superstars and will look to contribute to all the departments.

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is another international name playing in the UP T20 League 2024. He is featuring for Meerut Mavericks and is easily among the most skilled batters in the competition.

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana is another Kolkata Knight Riders star playing in the UP T20 League 2024, featuring for Noida Kings. He is also the captain of the side and will look to play as an all-rounder for his team.

Karan Sharma

Karan Sharma was part of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL and will be captain of Kashi Rudras in the UP T20 League 2024. While he didn’t get ample opportunities for LSG, Karan is among the most exciting all-rounders in this competition and will look to lead from the front.

Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi was also with Lucknow Super Giants and will be in the same team as Karan Sharma. He will play for Kashi Rudras under Karan and look to impress IPL teams with his show.

Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla is among the most experienced players in the UP T20 League and played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the previous two editions. He is part of the Noida Kings and will look to bring his experience to the table and provide breakthroughs at regular intervals to his team.

Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal made a stunning comeback after taking ample beating in IPL 2023 while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this IPL. He is featuring for the Gorakhpur Lions and will play under Dhruv Jurel.

Mohsin Khan

Among the most exciting left-arm pacers in the country, Mohsin Khan made a name for himself playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He will play for Kanpur Superstars in the UP T20 League.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the most expensive player of the second edition of the UP T20 League and plays for Lucknow Falcons. He has been an integral part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) over the years in IPL.

