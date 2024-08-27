Mumbai Indians' first-ball wonder from WPL gets called up to India's Women's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

India are placed in Group A of the competition along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

In a recent development coming in, the Indian squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024 was announced earlier today. The Indian eves, which advanced to the semi-finals in the last edition of the mega-event, is grouped in Group A of the competition alongside Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

While the squad boasts of a star-studded lineup, the selectors also decided to call up Women's Indian Premier League (WPL) sensation Sajeevan Sajana.

Sajana made headlines during the last edition of the WPL when she hit a six off the first ball she faced on her debut to help her team Mumbai Indians win a thrilling encounter against Delhi Capitals.

Sajana will also be making her maiden appearance in a World Cup alongside two more cricketers - Asha Sobhana and Shreyanka Patil.

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead with Smriti Mandhana as deputy

As expected, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be assisted by vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.

India has made a solitary adjustment to the team from their Women’s Asia Cup campaign in Sri Lanka, with Yastika Bhatia coming in to replace Uma Chetry in the squad.

That said, Yastika's and Shreyanka's inclusion will depend on their fitness, as both have been dealing with injuries for the past few months. Furthermore, India have also added three travelling reserves for the marquee tournament in the UAE, slated to start from October 3.

India Squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia* (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil*, Sajana Sajeevan

Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor

Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra

