3 Australia Players To Make PBKS Released Players 2026, 3 More Punjab Kings Will Target At IPL 2026 Auction

With the IPL 2026 retention window inching closer, the PBKS Released Players 2026 list will be one to watch out for. The runners-up of the previous edition could make a few big calls as they look to restructure their squad.

The head coach Ricky Ponting did an excellent job in the 2025 mega auction to build a solid side, and brought in Shreyas Iyer as the captain. They were a formidable unit in the season, topping the league stage before losing the final. Ahead of the mini auction, Punjab Kings could let go of a few players. As many as three Australia stars could also be amongst the PBKS released players 2026 list.

Marcus Stoinis To Be In PBKS Released Players 2026 With Eyes On Cameron Green

Punjab Kings had spent INR 11 crore to acquire the services of Marcus Stoinis in the 2025 auction. His usage, however, did not justify the price tag. Often they sent him to bat too low down the order, which limited what he could offer to the team. He made 160 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 186.

Stoinis was poor with the ball, managing just one wicket at an expensive rate of 12.35. There is value in the all-rounder but not for that price. Punjab Kings might look to free up that purse and go after Cameron Green, who would be a like-for-like replacement. But Green is younger and has a much higher ceiling with both bat and ball. He has also been in incredible form in the shorter format.

Glenn Maxwell-Cooper Connolly Swap In IPL 2026 Auction

Glenn Maxwell, one of the best T20 players in his peak years, has had three different stints with Punjab Kings. While he has one great year in the first one, the rest of his time at the franchise has been forgettable.

Last season, he was brought in for INR 4.20 crore. Despite not much price tag pressure, Maxwell could not deliver. He made just 48 runs in six innings and took four wickets at 8.46 economy before he was ruled out with an injury.

We could see Maxwell in the PBKS released players 2026 with the franchise likely shifting its focus on younger talent. Cooper Connolly could be one spin all-rounder they might go after. Ponting rates him highly and the youngster is showing rapid growth in his game.

Aaron Hardie Out, Jake Fraser-McGurk Amongst Punjab Kings Targets

Another Australian who is likely to be in the Punjab Kings released players 2026 list is Aaron Hardie. The all-rounder was bought for a base price of INR 1.25 crore. However, he was only a backup and did not get a game in the tournament.

Punjab Kings are expected to release him to free up an overseas slot. With several pace all-rounders in the squad, they do not need Hardie. Jake Fraser-McGurk might be amongst Punjab Kings targets as a backup batting option. The youngster has had a torrid time this year and Delhi Capitals might release. Given the Ponting connection, there is a good chance Punjab Kings might target him in the IPL 2026 auction.

