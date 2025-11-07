3 Big Players Who Could Be Among DC Released Players 2026

The Delhi Capitals nearly missed out on the playoffs in IPL 2025.

Staying consistent over a period of 14 matches is an uphill task, which all franchises have to go through in each edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Delhi Capitals (DC) almost got the combination right in the last edition. However, as the IPL auction comes closer, the discussions have risen around who will survive in the DC released players 2026 list.

The Delhi Capitals were one of the most consistent teams to start the campaign in 2025. The Axar Patel-led franchise kicked off the tournament with four out of four wins in the initial phase. However, as the campaign progressed, the franchise ran out of gas. As a result, they finished the group stage in the fifth spot on the points table, narrowly losing their playoffs spot to the Mumbai Indians (MI).

As preparations begin towards setting the team right for the upcoming edition, the DC management would aim to get the balance of the side in place. A lot has been voiced about player trades between franchises in the coming days, and the Delhi Capitals are set to be in the middle of those discussions.

Here are some of the players who have a big possibility of finding themselves in the DC released players 2026 list ahead of the 19th edition of the IPL.

Faf du Plessis

After having represented the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for most of his years in the league, the former Proteas skipper was drafted into the Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2025 edition. The 41-year-old former RCB skipper opened the batting alongside KL Rahul. In nine appearances, he managed to score just 202 runs at an average of below 25. His strike rate of 123.92 didn’t show any promise.

To add to that, his age is not on his side, and the franchise would like to look for younger options at the top of the order. Though Faf du Plessis scored in excess of 400 runs in the Major League Cricket (MLC), with an average of over 50, the management would let him go in order to look for long-term aspects. Thus, du Plessis may find himself in the DC released players 2026.

Mitchell Starc

The Australian left-arm speedster is regarded as one of the most prolific fast bowlers. Except for the fact that Mitchell Starc has not been able to live up to that hype in the IPL for the last two years, he has conceded runs in excess of 10 per over. In 11 matches last season, Starc was able to scalp 14 wickets, which included a five-wicket haul. Though the fifer would be great news for the franchise, it also shows that the Aussie pacer managed to skittle just nine wickets in the remaining 10 matches he featured in.

The 35-year-old Aussie pacer was acquired by the Capitals for INR 11.75 crore in the auction last year. The franchise would like to free that capital up in order to look for other options. The management will have their eyes on young domestic fast bowlers whom they can invest in for the long haul, and as a result, Mitchell Starc can be a contender for the DC released players 2026 list.

KL Rahul

If the Indian wicketkeeper-batter is a part of all the trade discussions doing the rounds, he might find himself in the DC released players 2026 list. There is a possibility of being traded to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after playing just one season with DC. The KKR trade news makes a lot of sense, as the three-time IPL champions ned a wicketkeeper-batter with a leadership option. Rahul can enter the auction for a better price for his skills. He has showcased his class in multiple seasons of the league and has also led franchises in an efficient manner.

In 13 matches last season, the 33-year-old scored 539 runs at an impressive average of 53.90. To add to that, he got to three fifties and a hundred in the season, showing his consistency throughout the entire campaign. But the KKR trade would mean Rahul will find himself in the DC released players 2026 list.

