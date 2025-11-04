3 Big Players Who Could Be Among Rajasthan Royals Released Players 2026

The Rajasthan Royals released players 2026 is set to have one blockbuster name if rumours are to be believed. A look at the three biggest names expected in the RR released players list.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention deadline is approaching, and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are expected to make some key calls ahead of the auction. A few notable names could find themselves in the RR Released Players 2026 list instead of the RR Retention List. While some players might be let go due to their hefty price tags, others simply couldn’t make the most of the limited opportunities they received.

Let’s take a look at some of the Indian players who might be released by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the next IPL season.

Which Big Players Will Be In Rajasthan Royals Released Players 2026 List?

Maheesh Theekshana

The first name on this list is Maheesh Theekshana, who was bought by the Rajasthan Royals at INR 4.4 crores. Theekshana managed to get 11 wickets under his belt this season, with an economy of around 9.76. While his wicket tally was decent, but the high economy and only 11 matches reduced his impact throughout the season. At a price tag of INR 4.4 crore, while being an overseas player, the franchise may see greater value elsewhere. That said, it is unlikely that Theekshana will feature in the IPL 2026 trade players list.

Tushar Deshpande

The second name that could feature on the RR released players list is Tushar Deshpande. The right-arm pacer featured in 10 games during IPL 2025 and picked up nine wickets, numbers that don’t quite reflect the impact RR would have expected. After showing flashes of promise in his earlier stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Deshpande couldn’t replicate the same consistency in pink. His price tag of INR 6.5 crores also does not help him.

His economy rate remained on the higher side, and he often struggled to close out overs under pressure, allowing opposition batters to seize momentum. With Rajasthan already searching for more stability in their pace attack, the management might consider trading him for a more dependable Indian seamer who can offer control and composure in crunch moments.

Sanju Samson

The biggest name in the RR released players list would likely be the skipper himself, Sanju Samson. There’s been growing chatter around his future with the franchise, and while nothing’s finalized yet, a potential move can’t be ruled out entirely.

Samson’s 2025 IPL campaign was far from ideal — injuries limited him to just nine appearances, in which he managed 285 runs, well below his usual high standards. Not to forget, his role as an Impact Player also disrupted RR’s rhythm, especially with leadership consistency taking a hit.

As the Royals look to refresh their core and get more balance into their top order, the management might just explore the idea of bringing in a new aggressive top-order option, someone who can anchor innings and accelerate when needed, a role Sanju once mastered but struggled to fulfill last season. It remains to be seen whether they release him or trade him.

If reports are to be believed, Samson is the biggest name in the IPL 2026 trade players list. There are rumours of him being traded to Delhi Capitals in return for Tristan Stubbs. If the Sanju Samson trade does happen, it’ll likely be the biggest trade the IPL has seen after Hardik Pandya’s move to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans.

RR Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction

RR released players list is likely to feature a lot more names with the franchise set for an overhaul after the head coach Rahul Dravid stepped down. While there’s less clarity on the Sanju Samson DC trade, if it does happen, Rajasthan Royals will lose a faithful old-timer.

The below is the likely RR released players list before the IPL 2026 auction.

Sanju Samson

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Maheesh Theekshana

Jofra Archer

Tushar Deshpande

Kunal Rathore

Yudhvir Singh Charak

Nandre Burger

Ashok Sharma

Kumar Kartikeya

