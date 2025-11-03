3 Big Players Who Could Be Among RCB Released Players 2026

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) managed to break their long jinx of 18 years and win the elusive maiden title last season. Now that the first big hurdle has been crossed, the franchise will hope to defend the title when they take the field next in Indian Premier League (IPL 2026).

In a bid to do so, they will look to revamp their squad to bolster it further by making some strategic additions in the mini auction later this year in December. Subsequently, RCB will also have to release some players ahead of the retention deadline set for November 15.

On the same lines, let’s take a look at the three big names who can be on the RCB Released Players 2026.

Lungi Ngidi

The Proteas pacer was roped in primarily in a backup role and played two games in the season in the absence of Australia’s Josh Hazlewood. In those two games, he finished with four wickets at an economy rate of 10.12. Given his limited utility, releasing him would open up an overseas slot while also with INR 1 crore in the budget.

Mayank Agarwal

The right-hander batter, who had initially gone unsold at the auction last time around, was acquired by RCB as an injury replacement for Devdutt Padikkal for INR 1 crore midway through IPL 2025. He featured in four games and managed 92 runs at an average of 31.66 and a highest score of 41.

With Padikkal now fit and back in action, it seems likely that RCB would want to free up the budget and slot used by Agarwal for someone else. Furthermore, Mayank is 34 years old and past his peak, and does not fit into the long-term plans for RCB.

Liam Livingstone

The England all-rounder was bought for a substantial amount of INR 8.75 crores but he did not prove the money’s worth. In 10 matches, Livingstone could manage only 112 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 133 while taking just two wickets. Livingstone, however, showed good form in The Hundred but that might not be enough to avoid a place in the RCB Released Players 2026.

