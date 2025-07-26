News
3-csk-players-who-should-ask-for-a-release-ahead-of-ipl-2026-auction ayush mhatre dewald brevis anshul kamboj
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 CSK Players Who Should Ask For A Release Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 26, 2025
3 min read

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished IPL 2025 in 10th place.

3-csk-players-who-should-ask-for-a-release-ahead-of-ipl-2026-auction ayush mhatre dewald brevis anshul kamboj

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have their task cut out at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction and will look to alter their squad after a forgettable IPL 2025 season.

The Yellow Brigade ended IPL 2025 in 10th and last place with eight points from 14 matches and their season was hampered even further by an injury to skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad midway through the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings will be eyeing a few fresh, young faces at the IPL 2026 auction. However, some of them could even be asking the franchise to release them in a bid to get better deals at the auction. Let’s now take a look at three such possible players from the current CSK setup:

Ayush Mhatre

Ayush Mhatre had been acquired by Chennai Super Kings for INR 30 lakh as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad. He showcased an excellent first impression, scoring 240 runs from seven matches at a strike-rate of 188.98.

His maiden IPL half-century came in some fashion against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), wherein he scored 94 runs from 48 deliveries. Should he ask Chennai Super Kings for a release and go into the IPL 2026 auction pool, the Mumbai cricketer could be in huge demand among teams. Afterall, he is just 18 years old and has a long way to go.

Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis was another replacement signing for Chennai Super Kings. The South African big-hitter was signed for INR 2.20 crore as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh and had a productive season with 225 runs from six matches at a strike-rate of 180. This included two half-centuries.

ALSO READ:

While Chennai Super Kings would be looking to retain Brevis, the former Mumbai Indians cricketer might be considering requesting a release to explore new opportunities or get a better deal with CSK at the auction through RTM.

Anshul Kamboj

Chennai Super Kings had acquired Anshul Kamboj for INR 3.40 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction and the pacer ended up playing eight matches for them. He, however, had a mediocre campaign, taking eight wickets at an average of 21.50 and an economy rate of eight.

The pacer is still in early days of his cricketing career, and like Mhatre and Brevis, he could ask the franchise to be released to explore opportunities with other franchises. And with the kind of form that the Haryana cricketer is in recently (five wickets and a fifty in two matches vs England Lions), it shouldn’t come as a surprise if there is a bidding war at the IPL 2026 auction, should CSK release him.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

