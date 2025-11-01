3 Factors That Could Decide LSG Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction.

LSG will need to make a few notable changes.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) adopted a weird strategy in the previous auction and went for several unknown players, especially in the bowling department. Their squad had multiple flaws, which were visible throughout the competition, and they heavily relied on certain players to do the job. Hence, they couldn’t perform too well at any stage of the competition, and performances in the last season could influence the LSG retention list.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, they will need to make a few notable changes by making some bold calls. They had a few misfits and overpriced players last season who must go to make room for better players. The Lucknow-based franchise will need to revamp its strategy for picking players.

We check three factors that could decide the LSG retention list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

How to proceed with Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant joined LSG at a high price and with high expectations, but he couldn’t replicate the faith shown in him as a captain and player. When Zaheer Khan parted ways with the franchise, reports about the differences between him and Justin Langer floated, and the reason was Pant’s batting position. Justin probably wanted to bat him at No.3, but Zaheer persisted with Nicholas Pooran, which worked for the latter but impacted Pant’s returns.

𝙎𝙞𝙭𝙚𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙎𝙮𝙢𝙥𝙝𝙤𝙣𝙮 🤌



Abishek Porel & KL Rahul took on Ravi Bishnoi to switch gears and ignite #DC's run chase 💪



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/nqIO9mb8Bs#TATAIPL | #LSGvDC | @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/397wvwLbVF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2025

As they plan fresh, the debate will be whether to retain Pant, and, more importantly, whether he should remain the captain. The captaincy has clearly not been his strong suit, at least in the IPL, and his T20 record as a batter demands a lot more. Letting him go will allow them to get a massive INR 27 crore, with which they can get at least two quality players, but it’s not easy to alter the whole combination in a mini auction.

ALSO READ:

Issues in the spin department

Before the mega auction, Lucknow Super Giants retained Ravi Bishnoi for INR 11 crores, but his performances were far from impressive. Additionally, he has not shown enough signs of improvement and has become highly predictable. Fortunately for LSG, they had Digvesh Rathi, who excelled in his maiden season and helped LSG get some solidity in the spin department.

Magnificent Malinga! 🪽😮



Athleticism on display from Eshan Malinga as he grabs a stunner to send back Rishabh Pant! 👌#LSG 133/2 after 13 overs.



Updates ▶ https://t.co/GNnZh90u7T#TATAIPL | #LSGvSRH | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/5rSouA8Kw0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 19, 2025

However, his recent outings have shown he can be vulnerable at times and get under pressure against quality spin hitters. So, LSG are in a tricky spot, whether to leave Bishnoi or give him another season before making a call. If they let him go, the spin department weakens, and it will be hard for them to find quality spinners because it’s a mini auction, but they get a good amount to invest in other slots.

Persist with David Miller or find a new finisher

David Miller endured a tough IPL 2025, scoring 153 runs at an average of 30.60 and a strike rate of 127.49 in 11 innings, including a best of 27*. Even in general, he has shown signs of regression lately and has been injury-prone at times. So, LSG face a dilemma whether to retain him or opt for new options in the finisher’s department.

It’s worth noting that not many finishers are available in the market, especially in the mini auction, and leaving Miller can leave the lower order vulnerable. He doesn’t cost a big sum either, as LSG bought him for INR 7.50 crore only in the last auction. It is a gamble to release or retain him, and the Super Giants must make a prudent call before making a decision.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.