3 Favourites Who Could Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals parted ways with head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of IPL 2026.

Rahul Dravid stepped down as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals (RR) after just one season, which means that the inaugural IPL champions will have to name a new head coach before the 2026 season.

Dravid parting ways with Rajasthan Royals came in the aftermath of the Sanju Samson-led side finishing IPL 2025 in ninth place with just 10 points.

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to start afresh ahead of IPL 2026 when the mini-auction for the same takes places, but they now have their task cut out as they begin their hunt for a new head coach. Here are three contenders who could become the next head coach of Rajasthan Royals:

Shane Bond

Shane Bond, the former New Zealand pacer, is one of the top favourites to become the next head coach of Rajasthan Royals. Bond is currently involved with Rajasthan Royals as their bowling coach, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he is promoted to the role of head coach.

The 50-year-old was previously the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians (MI) for nine seasons, between 2015 and 2019. Bond was the head coach of MI Emirates in the ILT20 tournament, playing a crucial role in the team reaching Qualifier 2 in 2023.

The Christchurch-born was also the head coach of Paarl Royals, the Rajasthan Royals sister franchise, in SA20 in 2024. He led them to the Eliminator, where they lost to Joburg Super Kings (JSK).

Justin Langer

Justin Langer, the former Australia batter, was recently the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He took over as LSG head coach in July 2023, replacing Andy Flower, but the team’s results under him have been disappointing.

Lucknow Super Giants failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs in both seasons under Langer, finishing seventh on both occasions (2024 and 2025). However, Langer has the experience of coaching big teams, even having coached Australia four years. During his tenure, Australia won the 2021 T20 World Cup, retained the Ashes in 2019 and went onto win the Ashes again in 2021-22 at home.

Zaheer Khan

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan was also with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025, where he served as the team’s mentor. Zaheer was also the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians previously, but unlike both Bond and Langer, Zaheer has not taken up the role of a head coach. He was a bowling consultant for Team India in 2017.