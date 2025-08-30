News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
3 Favourites Who Could Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Favourites Who Could Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 30, 2025
2 min read

Rajasthan Royals parted ways with head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of IPL 2026.

3 Favourites Who Could Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

Rahul Dravid stepped down as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals (RR) after just one season, which means that the inaugural IPL champions will have to name a new head coach before the 2026 season.

Dravid parting ways with Rajasthan Royals came in the aftermath of the Sanju Samson-led side finishing IPL 2025 in ninth place with just 10 points.

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to start afresh ahead of IPL 2026 when the mini-auction for the same takes places, but they now have their task cut out as they begin their hunt for a new head coach. Here are three contenders who could become the next head coach of Rajasthan Royals:

Shane Bond

Shane Bond, the former New Zealand pacer, is one of the top favourites to become the next head coach of Rajasthan Royals. Bond is currently involved with Rajasthan Royals as their bowling coach, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he is promoted to the role of head coach.

The 50-year-old was previously the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians (MI) for nine seasons, between 2015 and 2019. Bond was the head coach of MI Emirates in the ILT20 tournament, playing a crucial role in the team reaching Qualifier 2 in 2023.

ALSO READ:

The Christchurch-born was also the head coach of Paarl Royals, the Rajasthan Royals sister franchise, in SA20 in 2024. He led them to the Eliminator, where they lost to Joburg Super Kings (JSK).

Justin Langer

Justin Langer, the former Australia batter, was recently the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He took over as LSG head coach in July 2023, replacing Andy Flower, but the team’s results under him have been disappointing.

Lucknow Super Giants failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs in both seasons under Langer, finishing seventh on both occasions (2024 and 2025). However, Langer has the experience of coaching big teams, even having coached Australia four years. During his tenure, Australia won the 2021 T20 World Cup, retained the Ashes in 2019 and went onto win the Ashes again in 2021-22 at home.

Zaheer Khan

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan was also with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025, where he served as the team’s mentor. Zaheer was also the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians previously, but unlike both Bond and Langer, Zaheer has not taken up the role of a head coach. He was a bowling consultant for Team India in 2017.

IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
Justin Langer
Rahul Dravid
Rajasthan Royals
Shane Bond
zaheer khan
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

bangladesh-pacer taskin ahmed-once-contacted-by-lsg-takes-four-wickets-against-netherlands-to-boost-hopes-of-being-picked-at-ipl-2026-auction

Bangladesh Pacer, Once Contacted by LSG, Takes Four Wickets Against Netherlands To Boost Hopes of Being Picked at IPL 2026 Auction

His bowling figures helped Bangladesh restrict Netherlands to 136/8.
8:31 pm
Vishnu PN
After Being Taken Down By Injuries, Rajasthan Royals Speedster Eyes Comeback Ahead Of IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals Speedster Eyes Comeback Ahead Of IPL 2026, After Being Taken Down By Injuries

He has represented three teams in the Indian Premier League.
7:54 pm
Amogh Bodas
Chennai Super Kings Vijay Shankar Tamil Nadu Tripura

‘Can’t Just Sit Out and Give Water’ – CSK All-Rounder Hits Out at Selectors as He Takes Massive Career Decision

He scored 118 runs in IPL 2025, averaging 39.33..
7:36 pm
Aditya Ighe

Eyed By CSK, Kerala Star Smashes 11 Sixes in 13 Balls, Grabs Eyeballs Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Former SRH pacer was at the receiving end
6:34 pm
Samarnath Soory
Harbhajan Singh Lalit Modi S Sreesanth IPL 2008 Michael Clarke

‘Lalit Modi, Shame on You’ – S Sreesanth’s Wife Lambasts Former IPL Chairman & Michael Clarke for Releasing Harbhajan Singh Slap Video

Harbhajan was suspended for the remainder of the season and slapped with an 11-match ban.
6:58 pm
Aditya Ighe
yash dhull dpl 2025 ipl 2026 auction delhi capitals duleep trophy 2025 north zone vs east zone

Unsold For Two IPL Seasons, Former India U19 Captain Carries His Stunning Form From DPL 2025 To Duleep Trophy With Hundred

The youngster has scored three fifties and has averaged 87 in DPL
4:14 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.