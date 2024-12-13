3 Major Weaknesses of LSG Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Their auction strategy was baffling, for LSG didn’t fill several required slots and instead settled for slightly below-par options.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hogged headlines after getting Rishabh Pant for a whopping INR 27 crores during the IPL 2025 auction. Apart from Pant, they have a few other quality players who can be match-winners.

However, their auction strategy was baffling, for LSG didn’t fill several required slots and instead settled for slightly below-par options. They have a few quality Indian players, but the squad doesn’t look promising.

We look at three major weaknesses of Lucknow Super Giants heading into the IPL 2025 season.

Lack of another spin-hitter in the middle order

Lucknow Super Giants have Nicholas Pooran as one of the best spin-hitters but would have liked another such player at No.3 or 4. In the current setup, they might slot one of Rishabh Pant or Mitchell Marsh at this position, and both struggle against spin.

Hence, teams with quality spin attacks can stop LSG’s batting lineup, which looks strong vs pace. It will be necessary to see whether anyone from the unknown commodity steps up and fills this area.

Also Read: 3 Major Weaknesses of PBKS Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Injury-prone first-choice pacers

LSG’s first-choice pacers will be: Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, and Mohsin Khan. All three are highly injury-prone and crumble anytime, given their history with injuries.

If any of them get injured, LSG’s pace attack will be depleted, and they will have to settle with inferior options in this department. Hence, LSG can’t manage their workload, either.

Strongest playing XI of LSG for IPL 2025 📌



What will you rate their squad out of 10? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/84oDkT2CmP — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) November 27, 2024

Inexperienced backups

While LSG’s first XI still possesses some quality, the backups aren’t experienced enough to thrive immediately. The main issue is that most slots don’t have quality players to come in in case they get injured.

Hence, LSG can’t afford any injury issues at any stage, but as mentioned, several players in their strongest XI have a history of injuries. Their XI already looks the weakest among all ten teams, and if any of them is injured, LSG might even struggle to compete.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.