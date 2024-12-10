3 Major Weaknesses of PBKS Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Despite the improvements, there remain a few areas of concern that could potentially hinder their campaign.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Punjab Kings made strategic moves by retaining only two players, paving the way for a fresh start in the upcoming season.

Their acquisitions have bolstered both the batting and bowling units, with a healthy mix of youthful promise and seasoned experience.

This balance offers them flexibility across different match situations, as the squad boasts depth in both departments. Despite the improvements, there remain a few areas of concern that could potentially hinder their campaign.

Let’s take a closer look at three major weaknesses of PBKS heading into IPL 2025.

Lack of Reliable Opening Batter for Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings have made some strong moves in the IPL 2025 auction, retaining Prabhsimran Singh as their opener. However, despite their efforts to strengthen the squad, they still lack a reliable partner to open the batting alongside him. While they have addressed most areas of concern, the absence of a dependable opener remains a significant gap in their lineup.

One possible solution could be to have Marcus Stoinis open, as he has the ability to perform in the top order. However, if Stoinis is moved to the opening slot, Punjab Kings will need to adjust their middle-order setup, as Stoinis is more suited to the middle. This creates a potential imbalance and remains a key concern for the team heading into the 2025 season.

Inexperience in Domestic Backup

Punjab Kings have a solid core with quality overseas players and a strong playing XI of Indian talent. However, their bench strength, particularly in the batting department, is a concern. They lack experienced domestic Indian batters with a proven IPL track record. While players like Vishnu Vinod (31, but still relatively new to the IPL) and Musheer Khan, a young player making his IPL debut, show promise, they have yet to make a notable impact in the tournament.

This inexperience in the backup batting unit could become problematic, especially if injuries or dip in form affect their primary batters. The absence of reliable domestic replacements could leave Punjab Kings struggling to find suitable options in crucial situations, potentially exposing the weakness in their batting depth.

Lack of Left-Handed Batters in Top Order

Punjab Kings have a solid batting lineup with a mix of talented Indian and overseas players, but one noticeable gap is the absence of left-handed batters in their top seven. Nehal Wadhera is the only left-handed batter in their playing XI, and looking at the entire squad, there are very few other left-handed options.

Having just one left-handed batter could be a concern for Punjab Kings, especially when facing bowling attacks that can exploit this imbalance. The lack of variety in the batting lineup might make it easier for opposition teams to set their plans and bowl more effectively.

