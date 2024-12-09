3 Major Weaknesses of CSK Heading into IPL 2025 Season

While their key signings have added strength to both batting and bowling, certain concerns still linger, which could impact their campaign.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time IPL champions, have set their sights on a historic sixth title and approached the IPL 2025 auction with a clear strategy.

Retaining their core players, they further enhanced their roster by securing 20 additional players, blending seasoned professionals with emerging talent to create a balanced squad.

Also Read: CSK Playing XI, IPL 2025: Best Chennai Super Kings Playing 11, Players List and Full Squad

With their lineup now complete at 25 players, CSK boasts a team equipped to handle the challenges of the upcoming season.

While their key signings have added strength to both batting and bowling, certain concerns still linger, which could impact their campaign. Let’s dive into the 3 major weaknesses of CSK heading into IPL 2025.

Dependence on Shivam Dube for Power-Hitting

Chennai Super Kings boast a deep batting lineup, but Shivam Dube stands out as their primary power-hitter in the middle order. His ability to clear boundaries is crucial for maintaining the team’s momentum, especially in high-pressure situations during the upcoming IPL season.

However, the lack of alternative explosive options in the middle order is a concern. If Dube fails to deliver, the team might struggle to accelerate the scoring, potentially impacting their ability to capitalize on key moments in the game.

Lack of a Reliable Backup Wicketkeeper for Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings face a challenge with no reliable backup wicketkeeper for MS Dhoni. While Dhoni is a legend behind the stumps, his fitness or workload might limit his participation this season. The only alternative is Devon Conway, who is primarily a top-order batter and only occasionally keeps wickets.

This lack of a solid backup raises concerns about the team’s readiness if Dhoni isn’t available. Relying on Conway as a part-time keeper could impact the team’s performance, especially in high-pressure situations where mistakes behind the stumps can be costly in the upcoming season.

Also Read: 3 Major Strengths of CSK Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Concerns Over Form of Vijay Shankar and Deepak Hooda

A key weakness for the team heading into the season is the inconsistent form of Vijay Shankar and Deepak Hooda. Both have struggled with their performances recently, creating uncertainty around their roles in the playing XI. Though they are unlikely to be in the starting lineup, the impact player rule could force the team to rely on one of them, depending on match situations.

This inconsistency in form could be a potential liability, as the team might need to make quick decisions on who to select. The uncertainty surrounding Shankar and Hooda’s contributions may impact the team’s balance and overall performance in the upcoming season.

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.