Top 3 Players Who Could Escape GT Released Players 2026 List

Gujarat Titans finished third in the IPL 2025 points table.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) began the IPL 2025 campaign on a positive note, winning four out of their first five matches. However, the franchise lost the momentum in the business end of the tournament. They would look to fix their issues, beginning with the GT released players 2026 list.

While the batting department was carried by stars like Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, the bowling unit lacked the spark that once made GT a champion side. As the IPL 2026 auction looms, the management is likely to refresh the squad, putting several underperforming players at risk of being released.

However, some big names may just escape GT released players 2026 list, due to their experience, talent, and potential to bounce back. Here’s a look at three such players.

Rashid Khan

Despite enduring back-to-back underwhelming IPL seasons, Rashid Khan remains the heart of GT’s bowling attack. Rashid, the deputy of Shubman Gill, took just nine wickets in 15 matches in IPL 2025 at an average of 57.11 and an economy rate of 9.34, well below the standards he has set for himself.

In IPL 2024, the Afghan spinner claimed 10 wickets in 12 games at an average of 36.70 and had the second-highest economy rate of 8.40 across the season.

Yet, adding Rashid to the GT released players 2026 list would be a massive gamble. His leadership qualities, ability to control the middle overs, and knack of playing vital cameos down the order make him a vital asset. Moreover, Rashid’s global T20 reputation confirms that he remains a player capable of turning games single-handedly. The Titans are likely to back their proven match-winner for at least another season, relying on his experience to lead a young spin unit. His recent form is encouraging as well, having taken 22 wickets for Afghanistan in the last 10 outings across three ODIs and seven T20Is.

Gerald Coetzee

South African speedster Gerald Coetzee had a disappointing IPL 2025, managing only two wickets in four matches with an average of 65.50 and an economy rate of 10.91. His struggles with rhythm, consistency, and experience in Indian conditions were apparent, even though the large boundaries and red-soil pitches at Ahmedabad suited his hard lengths. But he is expected to escape the GT released players 2026 list.

Coetzee’s raw pace, aggression, and ability to hit the deck hard make him a rare prospect. Given the scarcity of players of his calibre, the Titans might choose to retain him as a long-term investment. With better management of his workload and some tactical refinement, Coetzee could emerge as a potent weapon on pace-friendly surfaces.

Kagiso Rabada

Another South African quick who failed to live up to expectations is Kagiso Rabada. He had a forgettable IPL 2025 season, partly due to a ban that prevented him from playing in several matches. In the four games he played, the speedster picked up two wickets at a staggering average of 81 and an economy rate of 8.61. His new-ball spells lacked penetration, and he struggled during the death overs.

Yet, Rabada’s vast experience and pedigree could earn him a lifeline. His recent performances lend weight to this, including claiming nine wickets in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia and five wickets in a three-T20I series against the same opposition Down Under. He might save himself from GT released players 2026 list.

Known for his strong comebacks after the off-season, Rabada remains a proven performer in T20 leagues worldwide. GT might retain him for his mentoring role for the younger bowlers and his ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs in high-pressure games.

