3 Players LSG Can Target To Replace David Miller At IPL 2026 Auction

He managed to score only 153 runs in 11 IPL fixtures last year.

The Indian Premier League auction is around the corner. The franchises have locked in key figures through retentions and trades. Let’s look at LSG target players list for the IPL 2026 auction to fill the void of David Miller.

Liam Livingstone

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have included the English all-rounder in the RCB released list 2026. But after enduring a dismal season for the 2025 champions, Liam Livingstone is back to his smashing best in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025.

He put up 89 runs in five matches for the Quetta Qavalry, at a blazing strike rate of 202.27. The 32-year-old has registered nine boundaries and six maximums so far to enter the top 10 best batting strike rate list of the 10-over tournament. If the England player continues with his purple patch, he could be on the LSG target players chart to fill the absence of David Miller.

ALSO READ:

Glenn Maxwell

Another explosive all-rounder, who might feature in the LSG target players list for the IPL 2026, could be the Australian star Glenn Maxwell. Previously, the 37-year-old had a disastrous outing for the Punjab Kings, scoring just 48 runs in seven fixtures. However, the finisher made a brilliant comeback in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

The Washington Freedom skipper notched up 252 runs in 12 matches, striking at a fierce rate of 175. Recently, he also notched up a blistering, unbeaten 62-run knock off only 36 balls to power his team to a thrilling T20I victory over South Africa at home. Maxwell’s smashing finishing skills perfectly match the player profile of the Protea, David Miller. He could prove to be a great addition to the LSG 2026 squad.

Andre Russell

The Caribbean star was one of the most shocking names in the IPL 2026 released players list. After a 12-year-long stint, the Kolkata Knight Riders have let go of Andre Russell. Despite a decline in his recent stats, people around the globe are well aware of his destructive knocks and high-impact role.

Russell has also shown glimpses of regaining his form with the two pulsating cameos in the T10 batting blitz. He has scored a fierce eight-ball 25 followed by a brisk 13 off just six deliveries while playing for the Deccan Gladiators. The Lucknow Super Giants would be one of the many who would like to rope him into their squad. But considering a purse of only INR 22.95 crore, their chances are less likely to lock the deal.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.