3 Prominent Players Likely in LSG Released Players List For IPL 2027

The Lucknow Super Giants finished IPL 2026 at the bottom of the standings. There will be some big calls made while preparing the LSG released players list. One major change has already been made, as their skipper Rishabh Pant has been traded to Delhi Capitals, while LSG brought in Kuldeep Yadav from DC in the trade.

After having two good seasons since the franchise was formed in 2022, they are yet to qualify for the playoffs, and the last three seasons have been very underwhelming for them. Therefore, they will have to work hard in the mini-auction and rebuild the squad.

Here are the 3 prominent players likely in LSG released players list ahead of IPL 2027 auction.

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. He could play only one match as he suffered an injury and was ruled out for the rest of the tournament. Nortje did well when he was with Delhi Capitals in 2023 and 2024. However, since then, he has struggled a lot with injuries and has not played many matches. He played only two matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 and only one match for LSG in 2026. Due to his injury issues and fitness concerns, he has also missed major ICC tournaments for South Africa in recent years.

Being the only overseas pacer in the squad, the franchise may consider including him in the LSG released players list and could target a pacer like Josh Tongue in the IPL 2027 auction.

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Matthew Breetzke

Matthew Breetzke did not finish the previous season with Lucknow Super Giants because he had to leave the tournament midway through for personal reasons. He was retained by LSG for INR 75 lakh before the IPL 2026 auction. Even before he left the tournament, he was not picked in the playing XI for any of their matches. LSG have a lot of options when it comes to overseas batters, and there are already four batters ahead of him in the pecking order.

Because of this, Matthew Breetzke could be considered for the LSG released players list. If they release him, they can get an extra overseas slot and look to improve areas like their pace bowling options.

Abdul Samad

Abdul Samad has been with the side in the past two seasons, as the franchise has trusted him and given him opportunities to display his talent. But he is yet to make a big impact for them. In the two seasons, he scored 164 runs at an average of 20.50 and 116 runs at an average of 19.33. His strike rate also went down from 176.34 in the 2025 season to 131.81 in 2026.

Samad was retained for INR 4.20 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. However, considering his performances over the last two seasons, The franchise may think about moving on from him ahead of IPL 2027 auction and his name could end up in the LSG release list.

Likely Full LSG released players list

Anrich Nortje

Matthew Breeztke

Abdul Samad

George Linde

Naman Tiwari

Akshat Raghuvanshi

Arjun Tendulkar

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