3 Players RCB Can Target To Replace Liam Livingstone At IPL 2026 Auction ft Former PBKS Stars

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have more or less a settled unit going into the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction on December 16. However, one big name in the RCB Released Players 2026 list was England all-rounder Liam Livingstone. Acquired as a big-money signing at INR 8.75 crores at the last mega-auction, the 32-year-old was mostly unimpressive managing 112 runs in 10 games at an average of 16 while picking up only two wickets with the ball.

With two overseas slots vacant and a RCB remaining purse of INR 16.40 crores, the Bengaluru outfit will have a task to find a replacement for Livingstone. Let’s take a look at three players the reigning champions can target at the IPL 2026 auction.

Michael Bracewell

The Kiwi all-rounder, who has previously plied his trade and made his IPL debut with RCB in 2023 could be a frontrunner as Livingstone’s substitute. He is a reliable option who can hit the big shots along with his crafty off-spin and can be a good pick for RCB in the auction, especially since he has been doing well this year with both bat and ball for his national team and in franchise leagues.

ALSO READ:

Sikandar Raza

The 39-year-old has previously featured in the IPL for Punjab Kings (PBKS) but went unsold last year. Nevertheless, his recent form can put him in contention for a IPL 2026 bid. In the ongoing Pakistan T20I tri-series, Raza is the second-highest scorer with 141 runs in four innings, averaging 47 while also taking three wickets with the ball. He adds firepower in the middle-order along with his reliable spin and given the role requirement, RCB will definitely have the Zimbabwe legend on their radar. He won’t cost a big sum and there’s ample value in him as a player.

Matt Short

Aussie batting all-rounder Matt Short is another prospective name in the RCB list of targets as Liam Livingstone replacement. He has been a regular in the national white-ball setup of late while also delivering the goods in franchise leagues.

The former PBKS man was brilliant in the MLC 2025 and BBL 2025, averaging 45 and 33.71 respectively and hit six fifties and a century as well across both the tournaments. RCB already have the big-hitting Australian Tim David and adding Short will round up the batting order well with his finger spin offering an extra bowling option.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

