3 Players Who Can Replace Injured Glenn Maxwell in Punjab Kings Squad for IPL 2025 Ft. Former CSK Star

Maxwell did not feature in today's match against CSK.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced a big setback midway through the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season with Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell getting ruled out. While the franchise is yet to make an official statement, skipper Shreyas Iyer’s words more or less confirmed it.

Speaking during the coin toss of their match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Iyer revealed that Maxwell will miss the contest due to a fractured finger and that the franchise is yet to decide on a replacement.

Iyer said at the toss, “Boys are in high spirits and looking forward for a great game. Unfortunate that he’s got a fractured finger (Maxwell). Haven’t decided on a replacement so far.”

For the unversed, PBKS have also lost another overseas player earlier in the season due to injury to Glenn Phillips. PBKS didn’t name a replacement for Ferguson.

In this article, we take a look at three possible replacements PBKS can opt for Maxwell.

Ben Duckett

Despite going unsold in the 2025 IPL auction, Ben Duckett remains a strong contender for a mid-season contract. The English opener had already impressed during the India tour earlier this year. His aggressive left-handed style makes him a versatile asset, capable of thriving against spin. Whether opening or slotting into the middle order, Duckett’s adaptability adds significant value.

His recent form extends beyond international cricket. During the BBL season, Duckett impressed for the Melbourne Stars, scoring 243 runs in just seven innings at an average of 34.71 and a striking strike rate of 154.77.

Leus du Plooy

The South Africa-born England cricketer has consistently delivered strong performances in county cricket, amassing close to 10k runs across 170 games. In T20 cricket, he has also made a significant impact, scoring over 3,500 runs at a strike rate of 133.

A left-handed batter, he has been a familiar face in major T20 leagues, including the Abu Dhabi T10, The Hundred, and SA20, over the past few seasons. His last T20 appearance came in the SA20 2025 playing for the Joburg Super Kings.

ALSO READ:

Richard Gleeson

The 37-year-old pacer could be an excellent replacement option for the Punjab Kings, since they have not signed anyone for Lockie Ferguson. Richard Gleeson’s skill set also role closely resembles that of Ferguson, making him a strong contender. With his ability to bowl at high speed and maintain consistent hard lengths, Gleeson fits the profile of a reliable enforcer.

His performance in the SA20 2025 was outstanding, where he claimed 14 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 24.42 and an economy rate of 8.07. Gleeson has also delivered solid performances in other T20 leagues, proving his adaptability. Additionally, he brings prior IPL experience, having played two matches for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2024 season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.