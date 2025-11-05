Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) finished seventh in the table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. They will have their task cut out in the IPL 2026 auction as they look to make changes to their squad.

Some players might ask for a release and prefer to be in the LSG Released Players 2026 list rather than the LSG Retention list. This could work well for both the team and the players, as the franchise would get more funds in their purse, while the players could get higher bids in the auction.

Let’s take a look at some of the LSG players who might ask for a release ahead of the auction.

3 Players Who Could Ask For Release From LSG Before IPL 2026 Auction

David Miller

David Miller could be one of the LSG player who might ask for a release before the IPL 2026 auction. He was bought by LSG for INR 7.5 crore in the IPL 2025 auction after being released by Gujarat Titans.

In IPL 2025, Miller played 11 matches and scored 153 runs at an average of 30.60 and a strike rate of 127.49. He could not perform as expected, and his batting position was also not fixed as he was used at no.5 or lower. Because of this, he might ask to be included in the LSG released players 2026 list instead of LSG retention list.

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi was retained by LSG for INR 11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. He played 11 matches in IPL 2025 but could take only nine wickets and had an economy rate of 10.83. It was one of his most disappointing seasons in the league.

LSG also have Digvesh Rathi, who bowled really well last season and effectively did Bishnoi’s job in the team. Considering Bishnoi’s high price as a specialist bowler, the franchise might think about releasing him before the IPL 2026 auction. There is also a chance that Bishnoi himself might ask to be in the LSG released players 2026 list instead of the retention list.

Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan was bought for INR 9.75 crore by LSG in the IPL 2025 auction after being released by Rajasthan Royals. He missed the first match of the season as he was recovering from a knee injury but went on to play the remaining 13 matches. However, he could only take 13 wickets in the season and had an economy rate of 10.28, making it a below-par season for him.

Avesh might ask not to be in the LSG Retention list ahead of the auction. This could benefit both sides, as LSG would get more money in their purse, while Avesh could look for a fresh start and hope for a bigger bid in the next season.

