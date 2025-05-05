3 Prominent CSK Players Skip Practice Session Ahead of KKR Clash in IPL 2025

CSK became the first time to be eliminated from the tournament.

Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on May 7, three mainstay players were not a part of the practice session. Speculations have risen about whether these players will feature in their upcoming clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. These ever-important players are MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sam Curran.

Here is the update on social media:

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran absent from tonight’s practice session. #KKRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/YjtiuFrbxk — Srinjoy Sanyal (@srinjoysanyal07) May 5, 2025

Notably, the game is two nights away. The reason behind the absence of these players would simply be either to get some rest amid the hectic IPL routines or to step back and analyse the game plan for the remainder of the tournament.

After Ruturaj Gaikwad’s early exit from the league due to an elbow injury, Dhoni has donned the captaincy hat once again. He will surely be leading CSK against KKR. Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran are also important all-rounders in the yellow outfit. All three players would be taking the field on Wednesday.

CSK in IPL 2025

After their loss to the Punjab Kings at Chepauk on April 30, the five-time champions became the first team to be eliminated from the league.

CSK have been on the receiving end of plenty of losses this year. They have added a string of unwanted records to their legacy. Battling with multiple injuries and replacements coming in as late as the final leg of the tournament, CSK have been an ignorable team this year.

Their latest addition to the roster is Urvil Patel, the joint-fastest Indian T20 centurion, in place of keeper-batter Vansh Bedi.

With their IPL 2025 campaign now concluded, CSK has shifted its focus to rebuilding for the future. The five-time champions have endured a tough season, sitting at the bottom of the table with only two wins from 11 matches.

