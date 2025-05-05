News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Former Australia Skipper Tim Paine Takes a Dig at Kagiso Rabada Over Drug Usage Suspension in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 5, 2025

Former Aussie Captain Slams Kagiso Rabada Over Drug Usage Suspension in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

The Protea pacer recently revealed that he failed a drug test.

Former Australia Skipper Tim Paine Takes a Dig at Kagiso Rabada Over Drug Usage Suspension in IPL 2025

Former Australia skipper Tim Paine lashed out at the Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Kagiso Rabada for his usage of recreational drugs. Previously, the 29-year-old left midway after playing two matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He had cited “personal issues” as his reason to fly back home in the middle of the tournament.

However, the pacer revealed the actual reason a few days back. The GT bowler said that he is currently serving a provisional suspension after failing a drug test.

“As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug,” the statement read.

Tim Paine on Kagiso Rabada citing ‘personal issues’

The former Australia Test skipper Paine has taken a subtle dig at the Proteas pacer for citing “personal issues” as the reason behind leaving the IPL 2025 midway. The former wicketkeeper-batter accused Rabada of breaching the code of conduct and hiding it by naming the issue as a personal matter.

“It stinks. I don’t like this use around personal issues and it is being used to hide stuff that isn’t a personal issue. If you have a professional sportsman who’s tested for recreational drugs during a tournament in which he is playing, that doesn’t fall under personal issues for me. That falls under you having broken your contract. That is not a personal issue,” he accused on the SEN Radio Breakfast Show.

ALSO READ:

When will Rabada play again?

As the pacer has already returned to India, he is likely to feature in the Titans’ playing XI soon. His franchise, GT, has shown tremendous form in the IPL 2025. They have won seven out of their 10 matches in the IPL 2025 so far.

Shubman Gill and Co. are currently placed fourth in the points table. GT needs only one win in their remaining four matches to qualify for the playoffs.

They have a high chance of securing a top-two finish as well. The Titans will next go head-to-head with the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Australia
GT
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Kagiso Rabada
South Africa
Tim Paine

Related posts

‘There’s No Way’: Former RCB Cricketer Highlights Why IPL 2025 Batting Sensation Won’t Find Success in Test Cricket

‘There’s No Way’: Former RCB Cricketer Highlights Why IPL 2025 Batting Sensation Won’t Find Success in Test Cricket

He has been a revelation in IPL 2025.
5:57 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
SRH vs DC Playing 11 IPL 2025

SRH vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

SRH are virtually out of the tournament.
5:27 pm
Disha Asrani
Josh Hazlewood Phil Salt Royal Challengers Bengaluru LSG vs RCB IPL 2025

Will Josh Hazlewood and Phil Salt Return For RCB in Their Next Fixture vs LSG in IPL 2025?

Josh Hazlewood and Phil Salt have missed out due to injury and illness respectively.
5:27 pm
Vishnu PN
CSK Signs Joint-Fastest Indian T20 Centurion As Replacement Player in IPL 2025

CSK Signs Joint-Fastest Indian T20 Centurion As Replacement Player in IPL 2025

He was previously a part of the Gujarat Titans squad during the IPL 2023.
5:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
KKR Batter Rinku Singh Was Seen in Pain During Their One-run Win Thriller Over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

KKR Faces Injury Scares After Thrilling One-run Win Over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

They are still alive in the qualification race for the playoffs.
4:10 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ambati Rayudu advised Rishabh Pant to change his batting order and approach to overcome the rough patch

‘Pretty Stubborn’: Former CSK Player Slams Rishabh Pant Batting Approach Amidst a Poor Run of Form in IPL 2025

He has managed to score only 128 runs in 11 matches so far.
3:53 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.