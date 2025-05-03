News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Why is Kagiso Rabada Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI in IPL 2025?
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 3, 2025

Will Kagiso Rabada Return To IPL 2025 for Gujarat Titans After Suspension Following Drug Usage?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The Proteas speedster had played two matches for GT in IPL 2025 and claimed two wickets

Why is Kagiso Rabada Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI in IPL 2025?

Kagiso Rabada on Saturday put out a statement revealing that his exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was due to a failed drug test.

The South African speedster hasn’t tested positive for any performance-enhancing drugs but a recreational one. The reason behind Rabada’s journey back home in April wasn’t revealed and was only stated as ‘to deal with a significant personal matter.’

“I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing,” Rabada had mentioned in the statement put out by the South African Cricketers’ Association.

Will Kagiso Rabada Play For GT In IPL 2025?

However, there is no mention of the duration of his suspension. With the IPL 2025 closer to its business end, it is unlikely that Rabada will be featuring for Gujarat Titans for the remainder of the season.

The pacer had played two matches against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians and claimed two wickets at an economy of 10.

More to follow…

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Kagiso Rabada

Related posts

One major concern for Royal Challengers Bengaluru is the availability of Phil Salt, who missed the last game.

Will Phil Salt Play the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match Today?

While this is not a must-win game, RCB would want Phil Salt to return to the XI as soon as possible.
6:41 pm
Darpan Jain
rcb playoffs chances what happens if rcb vs csk ipl 2025 match today is a washout

RCB Playoffs Chances: What Happens if The RCB vs CSK Is a Washout in IPL 2025 Match Today?

RCB are third in the table with seven wins and three losses
6:32 pm
Samarnath Soory
Kagiso Rabada Suspended For Drug Usage: Gujarat Titans Pacer Makes Shocking Admission on Why He Flew Back From IPL 2025

Kagiso Rabada Suspended For Drug Usage: Gujarat Titans Pacer Makes Shocking Admission on Why He Flew Back From IPL 2025

He played only two matches for GT.
7:00 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
rcb vs csk weather cut off time ipl 2025 bengaluru weather

RCB vs CSK Live Bengaluru Weather Report Updates: Toss Time, Cut Off Time, Shortened Match Playing Conditions For IPL 2025 Match Today

6:36 pm
CX Staff Writer
Aakash Chopra backs GT Prasidh Krishna for India Test Series in England

‘Should be on the Flight’: Former India Player Backs Gujarat Titans Pacer to Join India Test Series Squad Against England

He has scalped 19 wickets in 10 matches of the IPL 2025 so far.
5:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ajay Jadeja Compares Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill with Virat Kohli Amid a Brilliant IPL 2025

‘Similar in Style’: Ajay Jadeja Compares THIS Player with Virat Kohli Amid a Brilliant IPL 2025

He has notched up five half-centuries in the IPL 2025 so far.
5:30 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.