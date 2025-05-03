Will Kagiso Rabada Return To IPL 2025 for Gujarat Titans After Suspension Following Drug Usage?

The Proteas speedster had played two matches for GT in IPL 2025 and claimed two wickets

Kagiso Rabada on Saturday put out a statement revealing that his exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was due to a failed drug test.

The South African speedster hasn’t tested positive for any performance-enhancing drugs but a recreational one. The reason behind Rabada’s journey back home in April wasn’t revealed and was only stated as ‘to deal with a significant personal matter.’

“I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing,” Rabada had mentioned in the statement put out by the South African Cricketers’ Association.

Will Kagiso Rabada Play For GT In IPL 2025?

However, there is no mention of the duration of his suspension. With the IPL 2025 closer to its business end, it is unlikely that Rabada will be featuring for Gujarat Titans for the remainder of the season.

The pacer had played two matches against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians and claimed two wickets at an economy of 10.

