3 Prominent Players Likely in CSK Release List For IPL 2027

Chennai Super Kings will have to make some tough decisions ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, which will be in a few months. The CSK release list will be important as they will look to make changes to their squad.

The five time champions finished eighth in the previous season, while they ended up at the bottom of the table in IPL 2025.

Having won their last title in 2023, they are yet to qualify for the playoffs. So, they have to improve their squad in quite a few areas and make the right decisions ahead of the mini-auction.

Here are the 3 prominent players likely in CSK release list ahead of IPL 2027 auction.

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar could be one of the names that might feature in the CSK release list. He was bought for INR 5.20 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. In the season, he only played one match and conceded at an economy rate of 11.50.

Before that, in IPL 2025 when he was with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he played only one match in the season. Having taken 75 wickets in the tournament, there has been a significant decline in his bowling, and his economy rate has also gone higher.

If CSK releases him, they will be able to add INR 5.20 crore to their purse, and it can help them use the money to buy another talented spinner.

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Matt Henry

Matt Henry was bought by CSK for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2026 auction. He got the opportunity to feature in three matches but could not make full use of it. He took two wickets and conceded at an economy rate of 13.

They picked him to bowl in the powerplay, as he has been doing for his country for so many years. But somehow, in the IPL, he has not been able to make the same impact. In total, he has played for three teams in the tournament and has taken only four wickets in nine matches.

So, there could be a possibility that he could end up in the CSK release list. This will help the franchise add INR 2 crore to their purse as well as free up an overseas slot.

Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal could be another name that could end up in the CSK release list. The spinner was bought by the franchise for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. Two seasons have gone, but he hasn’t featured in any of the matches for them. His overall record is good, as he has 52 wickets in 52 IPL matches. Since 2021 he has only played seven matches.

This could mean that Shreyas Gopal might not be in the CSK plans and the franchise could end up releasing him ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

Likely Full CSK Release List

Rahul Chahar

Matt Henry

Shreyas Gopal

Akash Madhwal

Aman Khan

Dian Forrester

Kuldip Yadav

Macneil Noronha

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