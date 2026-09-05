3 Prominent Players Likely in Gujarat Titans Release List For IPL 2027

Gujarat Titans have been in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2022, and they have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament. They finished as the runners-up in the previous season. One of the reasons why they have been doing well is that they have not made too many changes to their squad. Similarly, ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, they will feature those players on the Gujarat Titans release list who have not been able to make an impact. With that amount, they can improve their squad.

One area where they need a dependable batter is the middle-order. With a big purse, they can target a good middle-order batter at the auction.

Here are the 3 prominent players likely in Gujarat Titans release list ahead of IPL 2027 auction.

Sai Kishore

Sai Kishore was retained by the Gujarat Titans for INR 2 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The left arm spinner has been with the team since its inception in 2022. However, he has not got regular opportunities. He has played only 28 matches and has taken 33 wickets. In the previous season, he played only three matches. He played 15 matches in 2025, which is the most he has played in any season. It was not because of his performance, but because he could not get a place in the XI due to the team combinations.

This could mean that Sai Kishore might be included in the Gujarat Titans release list. If he gets released, then, INR 2 crore will be added to the purse for the IPL 2027 auction.

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Glenn Phillips

There is another player who has been unlucky throughout his IPL career as he has not got the opportunities he deserved, and he is Glenn Phillips. He made his debut in the 2021 season and since then the New Zealand all-rounder has only played 14 matches.

In whichever team he was, due to overseas combinations, he was left out. The same happened when he was with Gujarat Titans. In the previous season, Phillips played only six matches, as the choice was between him and Jason Holder. The West Indian was picked over him and was excellent throughout the season, which is why Phillips had to sit out.

He was retained by GT for INR 2 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. If they keep his name in the Gujarat Titans release list, they will get an overseas slot to fill, which they can use to strengthen another area.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan was retained by GT for INR 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He has been with the side since the 2024 season. There were huge expectations from him from the franchise. But he could not make a big impact with the bat, which is why GT, who have the best top order, struggled when it came to the middle order. In the 2026 season, Shahrukh batted in five innings and could only score 43 runs at an average of 10.75, which was way below the kind of batter and big hitter he is.

If he could feature in the Gujarat Titans release list, then the 2022 champions could use that amount to buy another player and improve their middle order.

Likely Full Gujarat Titans Release List

Sai Kishore

Glenn Phillips

Shahrukh Khan

Jayant Yadav

Prithvi Raj

Luke Wood

Ishant Sharma

Kulwant Khejroliya

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