3 Prominent Players Likely in KKR Release List For IPL 2027

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction is only a few months away, the 2024 champions will have to make some changes to their squad after finishing seventh in the points table in the previous season. One of the things they will have to do before the mini-auction is prepare the KKR release list.

Since winning their last title, they have failed to qualify for the playoffs in the next two seasons. Their captain, Ajinkya Rahane, has also retired from all formats, so he will not be available next season and KKR will have to find a new captain. Apart from this, there could be some bold decisions, and they may have to release a few players.

Here are the 3 prominent players likely in KKR release list ahead of IPL 2027 auction.

Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana is likely to be one of the names that may feature in the KKR release list. He was bought by the franchise for INR 18 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. There were huge expectations from him, but a few months before the season, he suffered a calf injury and was ruled out for the majority of the 2026 campaign.

When he returned to the squad, he could only bowl eight balls before suffering another hamstring injury, which ruled him out for the rest of the tournament.

There has always been a concern about his fitness, and whether he will be fully fit for the IPL 2027 season or not is another question. KKR, who have heavily invested in him, might look to release him, and that amount could be used to buy a bowler like Josh Tongue, who will be there in the mini-auction.

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Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. He did not feature in any match during IPL 2026. Due to the overseas limit of only four players in the playing XI, KKR had other key overseas options ahead of Rachin.

If we look at the top order, KKR have Finn Allen and Tim Seifert as his backup for one spot, while Sunil Narine and Cameron Green are two all-rounders. They also had Rovman Powell in the middle order or an overseas pacer as the fourth option. So, Rachin was down the pecking order. Also, his form has been down considerably, as he has not been able to make an impact in franchise cricket in recent years.

If the three time champions keep his name in the KKR release list, it will free up an overseas slot for them.

Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh has been with KKR since 2024. Initially, he was bought for INR 20 lakh but was retained for INR 4 crore for two consecutive seasons. He played an important part for them in IPL 2024, which was their title winning season. In that season, he scored 125 runs at an average of 31.25 and a strike rate of 201.61. But after that, his numbers went down. Ramandeep scored 47 runs in total in IPL 2025 and 82 in 2026. Because of this, KKR have not been able to do well when it comes to finishing off the innings.

There could be a possibility that the franchise may look to find someone else, and Ramandeep, who has been with them for the last three seasons, could end up in the KKR release list ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

Likely Full KKR Release List

Matheesha Pathirana

Rachin Ravindra

Ramandeep Singh

Ajinkya Rahane (retired)

Daksh Kamra

Rahul Tripathi

Navdeep Saini

Prashant Solanki

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