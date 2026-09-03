The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have one of the most settled squads in the IPL, which has helped them win back-to-back titles.

However, they will look to strengthen a few areas at the mini-auction, so the RCB release list will be important to create slots and make room for new players.

Here are the 3 prominent players likely in RCB release list ahead of IPL 2027 auction.

Jordan Cox

Jordan Cox was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru INR 75 lakh at the IPL 2026 auction. However, he could not feature in any match during their title winning season. Phil Salt was one of the overseas players who occupied a top order spot, while Jacob Bethell was his backup. This meant both Salt and Bethell had to miss a match for Cox to get a chance. That did not happen.

When Salt was injured, Bethell played in his place. When Bethell was also injured, the franchise went with two overseas pacers, while Tim David and Romario Shepherd were the other two overseas options.

Ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, Cox is likely to be one of the names on RCB release list. Releasing him will not give them much extra purse as he is worth only INR 75 lakh, but it will free up one overseas slot in the squad.

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Nuwan Thushara

Nuwan Thushara was bought and retained by RCB for INR 1.60 crore across the IPL 2025 and 2026 seasons. In IPL 2025, he played only one match and took one wicket. However, he missed the IPL 2026 season after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) withheld his No Objection Certificate (NOC) due to its fitness policies. A legal dispute between Thushara and the board also created uncertainty over his availability.

RCB bought Jacob Duffy at the IPL 2026 auction, giving them another overseas pace option alongside Josh Hazlewood. In some matches, both Hazlewood and Duffy played in the XI. So, even if Thushara had been available, it would have been difficult for him to get a place in the playing XI.

If Thushara’s name features in the RCB release list ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, it will free up another overseas slot for the franchise.

Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal missed the IPL 2026 season due to a personal situation. Before that in the 2025 season he took 13 wickets in 15 matches.

The defending champions have already the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rasikh Dar Salam as Indian pacers in the playing XI. So this make Yash less important to their plans.

If Yash Dayal is included in the RCB release list, then INR 5 crore could be added to their purse which they can use to buy other talented players at the IPL 2027 auction.

Likely Full RCB Released List

Jordan Cox

Nuwan Thushara

Yash Dayal

Abhinandan Singh

Swapnil Singh

Vicky Ostwal

Richard Gleeson

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