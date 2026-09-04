3 Prominent Players Likely in SRH Release List For IPL 2027

Sunrisers Hyderabad qualified for the playoffs in the IPL 2026 season, so they do not have to make many changes to their squad. But to strengthen it, they will first have to make the SRH release list and build a bigger purse so that they can spend in the mini-auction.

There are some players who did not feature for them in the previous season, but they were picked for big amounts. Releasing them will give the franchise to spend on other players.

Here are the 3 prominent players likely in SRH release list ahead of IPL 2027 auction.

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 13 crore. He was unsold in the main round of the IPL 2026 auction, but during the accelerated round, he was picked.

In the season, he only played two matches and scored 15 runs. The England all-rounder was down the pecking order in the overseas combinations, and he also knew that.

But there has been a downfall in his performances in the IPL, which is also the reason why he has represented three franchises in the last three seasons, as no one retained him. PBKS released him after the 2024 season, then RCB after 2025, and again there could be a possibility that he might end up in the SRH release list ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

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Kamindu Mendis

The Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis could be another player to feature in the SRH release list. He was picked by them for INR 75 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction and was also retained for the next season.

Having played five matches in 2025, he scored only 92 runs along with two wickets. In the previous campaign, he did not feature in any of the matches.

If the 2016 champions end up releasing him, it will give them one extra overseas slot to fill in the mini-auction.

Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. The pacer played only four matches in the season and took four wickets. With Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge doing well in their debut season, it was difficult for Unadkat to feature regularly in the playing XI.

Also, after doing well in the IPL 2025 season, where he picked up 11 wickets and had an economy rate of 7.34, Unadkat’s economy rate went up to 10.90 in 2026.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, being an all-rounder, was also used as the third Indian pacer. So, the team already had good options in the XI.

It is likely that Jaydev Unadkat might end up in the SRH release list ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. If he does, then INR 1 crore will be added to the purse.

Likely Full SRH Release List

Liam Livingstone

Kamindu Mendis

Jaydev Unadkat

Zeeshan Ansari

Jack Edwards

Gerald Coetzee

David Payne

Shivam Mavi

Amit Kumar

Dilshan Madushanka

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