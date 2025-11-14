3 Teams That Could Target Sarfaraz Khan at IPL 2026 Auction

He last played in IPL 2023 for Delhi Capitals.

Sarfaraz Khan, known for his aggressive batting and a stunning domestic track record, has had a rollercoaster IPL journey across multiple franchises. With 50 IPL matches and 585 runs at a strike rate above 130, Sarfaraz may be the most sought-after talent, especially after his recent fitness transformation. As the IPL 2026 auction fast approaches, multiple franchises are seeking an Indian middle-order batter who can shift gears at will and anchor the innings when needed.

Here are three teams likely to target Sarfaraz Khan in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

SRH changed the dynamics of batting in T20 cricket, smashing record-breaking 200+ totals in IPL 2024. The franchise batters maintained a similar high-risk and fearless approach, but it didn’t pay off as expected. They lacked control and contributions from their No.7 batter, who can provide strong finishes.

Sarfaraz Khan could be a game-changer. His ability to attack spinners and play audacious shots against pacers makes him a difficult batter to bowl to. The franchise can be flexible with his batting positions, considering his ability to tackle both spin and pace equally well. He could comfortably slot in at No.4, saving power-hitters like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klassen for the death overs. The flat pitches in Hyderabad and his vast experience across domestic venues make him a valuable asset in the IPL 2026 auction.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals are known for backing young talent and have previously embraced players with high potential. With Sanju Samson trade to CSK almost certain, plus Riyan Parag’s hot-cold season and lack of consistency from Shubham Dubey, RR could leverage their domestic lineup to bolster their middle order.

Sarfaraz Khan could replace Shubham Dubey in the Playing XI, who scored just 106 runs in nine matches, averaging 26.50 and a strike rate of 160.60, but failed to live up to the expectations as a match-winner. With a young core including Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Riyan Parag, bringing in Sarfaraz could enhance their batting strength significantly. His consistency in the domestic circuit and recent India exposure in red-ball cricket indicate that he can handle pressure situations effectively, which would be crucial for a team looking to make a strong comeback after an underwhelming season.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals are another team that may look to acquire Sarfaraz Khan in the IPL 2026 auction. The Capitals have a balanced squad but have immensely struggled to find their perfect top-order combination, which has significantly affected other batters’ form.

Small boundaries and batting-friendly pitches at Arun Jaitley Stadium will further work in his favour. With experienced batters like KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, and Axar Patel in the squad, adding the 28-year-old would provide the team with batting depth and versatility. His ability to play aggressively while stabilising the innings when required would make him an ideal fit in DC auction strategy. Notably, DC recorded the third-lowest strike rate of 148.10 and the third-least number of sixes, 108, in the IPL 2025 after CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders.

