3 Teams That Can Target Rovman Powell at IPL 2026 Auction If KKR Release Him

With the IPL 2026 auction looming closer, franchises are set to reshuffle their squads and plug the gaps exposed last season. One name that could attract serious attention is Rovman Powell from KKR, the explosive West Indies power-hitter who has built a reputation as a dynamic finisher in T20 leagues around the world.

Rovman Powell had a limited role at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last season, as he often played under the shadow of Andre Russell. His brute power, leadership qualities, and experience make him a valuable asset for several franchises looking to bolster their lower middle order. Previously, he served the Delhi Capitals for two years, and spent one year with Rajasthan Royals.

Powell’s recent form has been exceptional. In the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, the right-hander piled up 241 runs in nine innings for the Barbados Royals at an average of 48.20 and a phenomenal strike rate of 183.96, including two fifties. In the last 13 T20Is for West Indies, Rovman Powell has racked up 308 runs in 13 innings at an average of 30.8 and a strike rate of 156.34, with one half-century.

If KKR decide to release him ahead of the auction, here are three teams that could target Rovman Powell, each in need of a proven finisher.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

The team’s finishing woes were evident last season, with seasoned campaigner David Miller failing to replicate his past form. Miller managed 153 runs in 11 matches at an average of 30.60 and a strike rate of 127.49, modest numbers for a specialist finisher. While he provided stability, his inability to shift gears when needed and accumulate runs at a quick rate in the final overs often left LSG short by 10-15 runs. Their struggles were clear from the stat — LSG registered the third-lowest strike rate (166.24) and second-highest number of wickets lost in the 16-20 overs.

Rovman Powell, on the other hand, thrives in the high-pressure moments. With a career T20I strike rate of 140.95 in T20Is and the proven ability to clear boundaries at will, he perfectly fits LSG’s need for late-innings enforcers. His experience and calmness could also benefit youngsters like Abdul Samad and Ayush Badoni, helping them understand the nuances of death over batting and easing the pressure on them.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Liam Livingstone endured a horrific season for RCB in IPL 2025, struggling with both bat and ball. The Englishman managed 112 runs in 10 matches at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 133.33. Batting at No.4, he looked completely out of touch, and particularly looked clueless against spin. With the ball, Livingstone feared no better, taking only two wickets at an average of 38, while conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.01.

Rovman Powell could be an ideal replacement for RCB’s needs. He brings clean striking power, particularly against pace, and can dominate any bowling attack. His inclusion would complement Tim David and Romario Shepherd, sharing the load of finishing duties. Beyond his power-hitting, Powell’s ability to stabilise an innings when required could finally solve RCB’s long-standing middle-order issues. Moreover, Powell’s occasional medium pace and West Indies’ T20 captaincy experience add further depth and flexibility to RCB’s squad.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Despite boasting a top-heavy batting lineup, the Gujarat Titans (GT) struggled to finish innings strongly in IPL 2025. Their top-order, featuring Sai Sudharsan (759 runs, Orange Cap winner), Shubman Gill (650 runs), and Jos Buttler (538 runs), did the bulk of the scoring, but the team lacked a reliable finisher once the openers fell early. The stats tell a story — GT recorded the fourth-lowest strike rate (169.64) and the worst batting average (15.83) in the 16-20 over phase among all teams in IPL 2025. Their inability to capitalise on strong starts proved costly in several matches.

Rovman Powell could be the solution to that issue. Known for striking quick 30s or 40s off 15-20 balls, he offers explosive finishing that GT have been missing. With Buttler, Gill, and Sai laying solid foundations, Powell’s power-hitting prowess could help GT finish with authority, something they missed last season.

