3 Teams That Can Target Donovan Ferreira in IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Former IPL Champions’

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Donovan Ferreira could be a hot commodity at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction later this year with multiple teams expected to be in pursuit. Recruited by the Delhi Capitals at the mega-auction last time around for his base price of INR 75 lakhs, the 27-year-old could only feature in just one game due to the presence of other keepers like KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel, who got the preference over the Proteas.

However, Donovan Ferreira has looked impressive with the bat in 2025, averaging over 40 in MLC 2025 and also had a decent season in the SA20 2025.

both of whom need an additional pace hitter. With the Impact Player rule, Ferreira will get more chances to contribute and can develop into a complete batter.Given his skillset and the demands for a wicketkeeper-batter being a priority ahead of the auction, let’s take a look at three teams who would aggressively bid to rope in the South Africa star if released by DC.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

The five-time champions can be one of the biggest suitors for Ferreira. CSK need to secure their future for life after MS Dhoni and also with Devon Conway expected to be released, Ferreira can be a good option to bolster the side for next season. Furthermore, he can be the perfect answer to CSK’s middle-order woes for not having enough firepower last season for CSK with his power-hitting abilities.

Also, he already plays for two Super Kings franchises – Joburg Super Kings in SA20 and Texas Super Kings in MLC and given the pre-existing association, CSK will be aiming to rope him in for IPL 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

The three-time IPL winners are another team who will be going after the Proteas cricketer. The Kolkata outfit need a wicketkeeper-batter with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Quinton de Kock expected to be headed out ahead of the auction. While there are strong reports about KKR’s interest in signing Sanju Samson, Donovan can still be recruited due to his explosive hitting abilites and can also backup as a keeper if needed.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

He is too good a talent to remain on the bench. He is a ferocious pace hitter who is bound to thrive on flat IPL decks and MI are in need of an additional pace hitter as well.

If Mumbai decided to part ways with Will Jacks, they could look to get in Donovan, who is also handy with his spin bowling, apart from going berserk from ball one with the bat, which makes him a great asset to have.

