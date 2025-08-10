News
3 Teams That Could Target Devon Conway At IPL 2026 Auction If CSK Release Him
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Teams That Could Target Devon Conway At IPL 2026 Auction If CSK Release Him

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 11, 2025
4 min read

Devon Conway scored 156 runs in six innings in IPL 2025.

3 Teams That Could Target Devon Conway At IPL 2026 Auction If CSK Release Him

New Zealand star Devon Conway is making the headlines for his recent performances. He scored a tremendous 153 in the first innings of the second Test in Zimbabwe. Known to be a multi-format player, Conway has played a lot of crucial innings for his national side. He was one of the players who signed a convenience contract with Cricket New Zealand along with Kane Williamson and a few others.

Though the left-handed batter is in sizzling form on the recent tour to Zimbabwe, Conway’s performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was not satisfactory, to say the least. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player was not able to make a mark at the top of the order. The team finished last on the points table and had one of their worst seasons in the history of the franchise. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament mid-season, and the team could only win four out of their 14 group stage games.

With all the franchises looking to revamp and rejig their underperforming assets, it might not be a surprise if they release the Kiwi opener ahead of the next season. And hence, here are the three franchises which could target Devon Conway in the IPL 2026 auction if CSK were to release him.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

The only team to win all their first four games in the IPL 2025 season was Delhi Capitals. However, they lost their track towards the later stages of the league stage, and couldn’t make it to the playoffs. One of the most discussed aspects of the franchise was their man-management and middle-order batting. With KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis opening the batting, things looked pretty set. But with age not being on du Plessis’s side anymore, one cannot vouch for his availability throughout the season.

Though the South African is fit, it might not be a bad option for the franchise to bank on someone like Devon Conway. The left-handed kiwi opener has shown a good track record in the tournament. He was not in the best of form in the previous season, but has picked up the form on the international stage. For a player like Conway, ability is seldom the problem. Moreover, there is more than one dimension to his game, and he can be vital on a pitch like the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the ball comes onto the bat.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

The franchise is making the headlines currently for their trade possibilities for Sanju Samson. Keeping that aside, looking at Devon Conway might actually be the best deal for the three-time IPL champions. A major factor is his wicketkeeping. The franchise has the likes of Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in their ranks. However, Conway provides a better option.

If the team wants to open the innings with Sunil Narine to maintain their aggressive approach at the top, then Conway at the other end will make a lot of sense. Having said that, if the Samson trade goes through for the franchise, then Conway might be a distant possibility for the three-time champions.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Ryan Rickelton scored almost 400 runs in his last IPL 2025 season with the five-time IPL champions. But Conway can be a good foreign option for the Mumbai Indians. Most probably, they will have to start off by benching him for a few games, but he can come into the picture if Rickelton doesn’t find his best form. MI are always known to give their players a longer rope, and this is exactly what might work in favour of the Kiwi player.

In the 2023 season for the Chennai Super Kings, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 672 runs in 16 matches, with an impressive average of 51.69. To add to that, his strike rate was also decent at 139.70. Having him in the ranks might just make Rickelton work harder and be aware of the competition. Hence, the Mumbai Indians might want to keep an eye out for Devon Conway.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

