3 Teams That Could Target Ishan Kishan At IPL 2026 Auction if SRH Release Him

Ishan Kishan was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 11.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. He started the season well by scoring 106 not out in the first match, but after that his form dropped. He had only one more good innings when he made 94 runs against RCB later in the season. Overall, he scored 354 runs in 13 innings with one century and one half century.

Because of his inconsistent form, there is a chance that SRH might release him before the IPL 2026 auction. Recently, he has returned to form in first-class cricket, scoring two fifties and a 173 in his last four matches. If he gets released, there will be many teams that might target him in the auction.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians (MI) may try to bring back Ishan Kishan in the IPL 2026 auction if Sunrisers Hyderabad release him. Even though MI released him before the 2025 auction, they still need a strong Indian wicketkeeper batter. They had Ryan Rickelton last season and he might get retained, but he is an overseas player. Jonny Bairstow was only a temporary replacement and cannot be retained, and Robin Minz did not play any match last season. So MI still do not have a reliable Indian wicketkeeper batter.

Ishan Kishan played for Mumbai from 2018 to 2024 and knows the team well. He has good IPL experience and can score quick runs at the top order. Because of this, Mumbai Indians might target him again in the auction and bring him back into their squad.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) may look to sign Ishan Kishan in the auction if Sunrisers Hyderabad release him. KKR had problems with their top order last season after letting go of Phil Salt, one of their best performers in IPL 2024. They tried Rahmanullah Gurbaz and also bought Quinton de Kock, but both struggled for form and could be released before the next season.

Ishan Kishan can be a good choice for KKR to fix their top-order problems. He can bat anywhere in the top three and plays attacking cricket. Ishan Kishan could be a good fit for KKR.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are likely to go after a wicketkeeper batter like Ishan Kishan in the upcoming auction. Devon Conway is already in the squad but he may be released because he has not been in good form. With MS Dhoni future still uncertain, CSK will need a long term option behind the stumps.

Ishan Kishan can solve two problems for CSK. He can keep wickets and also strengthen the top order. If he opens the batting with Ayush Mhatre, it will give CSK a good and experienced opening partner for Mhatre. This is something they did not have last season.

