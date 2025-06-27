3 Teams That Could Target Jonny Bairstow in IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Mumbai Indians

He was terrific in the IPL 2025 playoffs after coming in as a replacement.

Out-of-favour England batter Jonny Bairstow could be among the star attractions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. The Yorkshire wicketkeeper made only two appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 but made quite an impact for the Mumbai Indians.

The five-time champions had signed Bairstow as a partial replacement for the playoffs. He did not disappoint them, blasting 47 off 22 against Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator and 38 off 24 versus Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. Mumbai Indians, however, cannot retain him for the next season as he was signed after the IPL 2025 resumption.

Bairstow was unsold in the previous auction due to his poor form. He was discarded from the England side, with his last appearance coming in June 2024. But he has regained his form this year with some quality performances in the SA20, County Championship, and the IPL. When the IPL 2026 auction takes place, multiple franchises will have their eyes on him.

We take a look at three teams that could target him.

Mumbai Indians to go after Jonny Bairstow in IPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians had Ryan Rickelton as their first-choice wicketkeeper in the IPL 2025. The South African star did a pretty solid job for them in his debut season. He made 388 runs at an average of nearly 30 while striking at 151.

But MI could still go for Bairstow in the IPL 2026 auction. When he gets going, the Englishman can be unstoppable and he is a better hitter of spin bowling. Rickelton struggled in this aspect, partly because of his inexperience in Indian conditions.

If they can get Bairstow at a cheap price, MI would love to have two quality overseas wicketkeepers in their squad. He can also bat in the middle order and can offer flexibility to the squad.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The 2024 champions struggled badly in the IPL 2025, and one of the major reasons was their top order. In 2024, they had an insanely in-form pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine at the top. Following the mega auction, they brought in Quinton de Kock and re-signed Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

De Kock made 152 runs in eight innings while Gurbaz managed 74 in five outings. KKR are likely to release both these players in search of better overseas wicketkeeper options. Jonny Bairstow could be on their radar in the IPL 2026 auction. They had suffered his explosiveness in 2024, when he blasted a 48-ball 108* to help Punjab Kings chase down a record 262.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals also struggled with their top order in the previous season, with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis failing to deliver. They had used a Right-to-match card in the mega auction to re-acquire Fraser-McGurk. But he had a horrible season, managing only 55 runs in six games. Du Plessis scored 202 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 124. DC would need an upgrade, and Bairstow fits the bill.

