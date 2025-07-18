3 Teams That Could Target Lungi Ngidi at IPL 2026 Auction if RCB Release Him

Ngidi took four wickets in two matches in ipl 2025.
Lungi Ngidi, the South African pacer, has played 16 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and taken 29 wickets. He was part of Royal Challengers Benagluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 but played only two games as a backup for Josh Hazlewood. Ngidi did well, picking up four wickets in those matches.
152/5
151/9
Since he got limited chances, RCB might release him before the IPL 2026 auction. If that happens, a few teams could look to pick him. Here are three teams that might target Ngidi in the upcoming auction.
Lucknow Super Giants could be one of the teams that might look to target Lungi Ngidi in the IPL 2026 auction if RCB releases him. LSG might need a pacer like Ngidi because they had injury issues last season.
Many of their bowlers either missed the entire season or joined late, which caused problems in their pace attack. They also do not have many options among overseas fast bowlers. Ngidi, being tall, can hit the deck hard and could be a useful addition for LSG, especially if the Lucknow pitch helps fast bowlers next season. So, he might be on their radar in the auction.
Kolkata Knight Riders could be another team that might look to target Lungi Ngidi in the IPL 2026 auction if RCB releases him. KKR also had issues with their pacers last season. With Mitchell Starc joining DC, they did not have many experienced fast bowlers in their squad.
Spencer Johnson was part of the team, but he is still inexperienced. They also had Anrich Nortje, but he missed most of the matches due to injury and fitness concerns. Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora did well for KKR, but they are still young. After having a brilliant 2024 title-winning campaign, they did not have the best of the 2025 season. So, KKR might look for an experienced pacer for the upcoming season and could target Lungi Ngidi.
Mumbai Indians could also be one of the teams that might look to target Lungi Ngidi in the IPL 2026 auction. In IPL 2025, Mumbai did well and reached Qualifier 2. They had Indian pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, and Hardik Pandya.
However, they had limited options among overseas pacers. Only Trent Boult played most of the matches, while Reece Topley couldn’t feature much. They also had Richard Gleeson, but he was a temporary replacement, so they won’t be able to retain him. So they might look to target Ngidi in the auction.
