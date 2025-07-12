News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
3 Teams That Could Target Nitish Rana At IPL 2026 Auction if Rajasthan Royals Release Him
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Teams That Could Target Nitish Rana At IPL 2026 Auction if Rajasthan Royals Release Him

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 12, 2025
3 min read

For Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, he played 11 matches and scored 217 runs.

3 Teams That Could Target Nitish Rana At IPL 2026 Auction if Rajasthan Royals Release Him

Nitish Rana is an experienced Indian Premier League (IPL) player with 118 matches and 2853 runs. He was part of Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) 2024 title-winning team but was released after the season and picked by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2025 Auction.

For Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, he played 11 matches and scored 217 runs but missed the last three games because of an injury. He got the chance to bat in every match he played, but his batting position kept changing. Sometimes he batted at No. 3, sometimes at 4 or 5, so his role was not fixed.

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
South Korea SK

165/7

Indonesia INA

162/7

South Korea beat Indonesia by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Philippines PHL

184/9

South Korea SK

28/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dambulla
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
Turkey TRK

210/3

Bulgaria BUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Turkey TRK

Gibraltar GBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
Belgium Belforts BBW

18/0

French Eiffels FELW

143/2

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
French Eiffels FELW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

French Eiffels FELW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

216/3

Navarang Club NVR

108/9

Gauhati Town Club beat Navarang Club by 108 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hobart Hurricanes HH

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Dubai Capitals DC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Super Lanka SUL

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

Stack CC STCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bangi
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Blues MB

143/8

Malaysia Reds MR

146/6

Malaysia Reds beat Malaysia Blues by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Texas Super Kings TSKS

166/5

MI New York MINY

172/3

MI New York beat Texas Super Kings by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Malawi ML

64/7

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings

If Rajasthan Royals choose to release him before the IPL 2026 auction, some teams might look to add him to their squad.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans could be one of the teams that might look to target Nitish Rana in the IPL 2026 auction if Rajasthan Royals release him. GT had a solid IPL 2025 season, with their top three in the batting lineup scoring most of the runs.

But their middle order did not do much, except for Sherfane Rutherford, who had a decent season. Since GT’s middle order is not very experienced, they might want a solid batter at number four. Nitish Rana could be a good choice for that spot because he has experience and can perform well. If he comes in at four, Rutherford can move to five, which would make their batting stronger. So GT could look to target Nitish Rana in the IPL 2026 auction.

ALSO READ:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru could be another team that might look to target Nitish Rana if Rajasthan Royals release him. The defending champions had a strong season with their batters doing a fantastic job, but the number 3 spot is still not fully settled. Devdutt Padikkal did well, scoring 247 runs in 10 matches, but missed the rest of the tournament due to injury. Mayank Agarwal, who came in as his replacement, also performed well.

RCB might still look for a batter who can be a strong backup or even play in the starting eleven. Nitish Rana could be a good choice for that role in the future, and the team might target him in the IPL 2026 auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad could be one of the teams that might target Nitish Rana in the IPL 2026 auction if Rajasthan Royals release him. SRH finished sixth in IPL 2025. Their opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head is settled, but the number 3 spot, where they used Ishan Kishan, did not work out well as he had a disappointing season with the bat. Also, his backups were not very experienced, so he had to play all the matches.

Nitish Rana, who has experience playing in that role for many seasons, could be a good option for them. He can also bat at number 4, with Heinrich Klaasen at 5, Nitish Kumar Reddy at 6, and Aniket Verma at 7. This move could strengthen their batting lineup, and Rana’s presence might help add balance by playing the anchor role in their aggressive batting order.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2026 Auction
Nitish Rana
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

Underrated Mumbai Indians Batter Eyes Retention, Could Be A Big Part of IPL 2026 Plans

Underrated Mumbai Indians Batter Eyes Retention, Could Be A Big Part of IPL 2026 Plans

Mumbai Indians last won the title in 2020.
1:14 pm
Amogh Bodas
Mumbai Indians Identify Future As Rookie South Africa Pacer Tristan Luus Makes Rapid Strides Towards A Bid At IPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians Identify Future As Rookie South Africa Pacer Makes Rapid Strides Towards A Bid At IPL 2026 Auction

His 3/35 against the Texas Super Kings helped MI New York to reach the MLC 2025 Final.
11:06 am
Sreejita Sen
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood will be unavailable for the T20I series against the West Indies.

RCB Pacer To Skip T20 International Series To Manage Workload; Replaced by Rising Punjab Kings Player

He has been highly injury-prone and often succumbs after a few matches.
9:51 am
Darpan Jain
Mumbai Indians - CSK War Reignited in MLC 2025 After Fiery Incident Involving Kieron Pollard and Faf du Plessis

Mumbai Indians – CSK War Reignited in MLC 2025 After Fiery Incident Involving Kieron Pollard and Faf du Plessis [WATCH]

MI New York have beaten Texas Super Kings to advance to the MLC 2025 Final.
9:35 am
Sreejita Sen
3 Teams That Could Target Tushar Deshpande At IPL 2026 Auction if Rajasthan Royals Release Him

3 Teams That Could Target Tushar Deshpande At IPL 2026 Auction if Rajasthan Royals Release Him

Tushar Deshpande took just nine wickets from 10 matches for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.
9:11 am
Vishnu PN
Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper batter Jonny Bairstow hit a magnificent century during a T20 Blast 2025 fixture.

Mumbai Indians Star Blazes Stunning T20 Blast 2025 Century, Sets Stage for Big IPL 2026 Auction Payday

He scored 116 in just 54 balls, including eight boundaries and ten maximums.
9:42 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.