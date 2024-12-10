3 Teams With the Best Pace Attack for IPL 2025

Some teams have managed to assemble exceptional pace attacks for upcoming season.

For IPL 2025, every team has worked hard to build a competitive squad, but no side is without weaknesses. Some teams are missing a reliable finisher, others lack a strong middle-order, and a few are short on quality spin options.

In a high-stakes tournament like the IPL, having a strong pace attack can make all the difference. Fast bowlers are crucial for breaking partnerships.

They are essential for controlling death overs and handling high-pressure situations. Their adaptability to different conditions often determines the outcome of close matches.

Some teams have managed to assemble exceptional pace attacks for upcoming season. Let’s take a closer look at the teams with the best pace attacks heading into the IPL 2025 season.

Gujarat Titans

For IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans have built a formidable pace attack, addressing the weakness they faced in the previous season. Last year, their pace department lacked reliability, which led to some struggles. However, in the auction, they strengthened their squad by acquiring Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Prasidh Krishna. Additionally, they have solid backups in Gerald Coetzee, Ishant Sharma, and Arshad Khan, giving them depth in the pace bowling department.

In the upcoming season, Siraj and Rabada are expected to lead the attack during the powerplay, providing a strong start for Gujarat. Alongside them, Prasidh Krishna offers further pace options. While the Titans may still have some concerns about their death bowling, the trio of Siraj, Rabada, and Krishna can handle those overs as well, making Gujarat’s pace attack one of the most balanced and potent in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have improved their bowling attack for the upcoming season. Last year, they relied mostly on Jasprit Bumrah, who was their only reliable bowler, and they lacked a strong overseas pace option. This season, they have strengthened their squad by retaining Bumrah and adding Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar. Hardik Pandya also adds balance to the pace attack, making it much stronger.

The team also has good backups in Reece Topley and Lizaad Williams. Bumrah, Boult, and Chahar are all great at bowling in the powerplay, and Bumrah and Boult can also bowl in the death overs. With these additions, Mumbai’s pace attack looks solid for the upcoming IPL season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have built a strong pace attack to complement their aggressive batting lineup for IPL 2025. They retained Pat Cummins before the auction and added Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel to their squad. Nitish Kumar Reddy is also part of the team and can bowl 2-3 overs with pace. Shami and Cummins will lead the charge in the powerplay, while Shami and Harshal Patel will be key in the death overs.

Shami and Harshal Patel are both Purple Cap winners, with Shami claiming the title in 2023 and Harshal in 2024. The team also has reliable backups in Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, and Simarjeet Singh. With these additions, Sunrisers Hyderabad now possess one of the best pace attacks in IPL 2025.

