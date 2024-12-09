Brother of England Stars Selected in Zimbabwe’s Limited-Overs Squads for Afghanistan Series

He received his maiden call-up to the national side.

Zimbabwe is set to host Afghanistan for an extensive series across all formats, starting from December 11. The nations will first lock horns in three T20Is, which will be followed by as many ODIs and two Tests.

Earlier today, Zimbabwe Cricket announced the squads for the white-ball leg of the series. Notably, the brother of England stars Sam Curran and Tom Curran – Ben Curran has received his maiden call-up to the Zimbabwe national side.

For the unversed, Ben is the son of former Zimbabwe international cricketer and coach Kevin Curran and played for Northamptonshire until 2022. He later returned to Zimbabwe, where he had spent a significant part of his childhood, to continue his cricketing career. Unlike his brothers, who chose to represent England despite growing up in Zimbabwe, Ben decided otherwise.

His impressive performances on the domestic circuit earned him a spot in Zimbabwe’s squad for the 50-over series against Afghanistan. He finished as the leading run-scorer in Zimbabwe’s domestic T20I and red-ball competitions.

Zimbabwe made two changes in ODI and T20I squad from recent Pakistan series

Ben Curran, along with Newman Nyamhuri have been included in the squad, leaving out Faraz Akram, Brandon Mavuta, and Clive Madande. The rest of Zimbabwe’s team remains unchanged from the one that recently played against Pakistan.

In the T20I squad, Zimbabwe has also made two adjustments – Nyamhuri and Takudzwanashe Kaitano have come in to replace Madande and Mavuta. The management would be hopeful that these changes will deliver results and help them secure a series win after their 2-1 loss in the previous series.

Following their defeats in both the ODI and T20I series against Pakistan, the ZIM vs AFG series will give the hosts a chance to bounce back.

Zimbabwe white-ball squad for Afghanistan series

T20I squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri

ODI squad: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

