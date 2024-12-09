News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Ben Curran selected in ZIM squad for AFG series
News
December 9, 2024 - 8:57 pm

Brother of England Stars Selected in Zimbabwe’s Limited-Overs Squads for Afghanistan Series

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He received his maiden call-up to the national side.

Ben Curran selected in ZIM squad for AFG series

Zimbabwe is set to host Afghanistan for an extensive series across all formats, starting from December 11. The nations will first lock horns in three T20Is, which will be followed by as many ODIs and two Tests.

Earlier today, Zimbabwe Cricket announced the squads for the white-ball leg of the series. Notably, the brother of England stars Sam Curran and Tom Curran – Ben Curran has received his maiden call-up to the Zimbabwe national side.

For the unversed, Ben is the son of former Zimbabwe international cricketer and coach Kevin Curran and played for Northamptonshire until 2022. He later returned to Zimbabwe, where he had spent a significant part of his childhood, to continue his cricketing career. Unlike his brothers, who chose to represent England despite growing up in Zimbabwe, Ben decided otherwise.

His impressive performances on the domestic circuit earned him a spot in Zimbabwe’s squad for the 50-over series against Afghanistan. He finished as the leading run-scorer in Zimbabwe’s domestic T20I and red-ball competitions.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head Face Punishment for Animated Sendoff; ICC Issues Statement

Zimbabwe made two changes in ODI and T20I squad from recent Pakistan series

Ben Curran, along with Newman Nyamhuri have been included in the squad, leaving out Faraz Akram, Brandon Mavuta, and Clive Madande. The rest of Zimbabwe’s team remains unchanged from the one that recently played against Pakistan.

In the T20I squad, Zimbabwe has also made two adjustments – Nyamhuri and Takudzwanashe Kaitano have come in to replace Madande and Mavuta. The management would be hopeful that these changes will deliver results and help them secure a series win after their 2-1 loss in the previous series.

Following their defeats in both the ODI and T20I series against Pakistan, the ZIM vs AFG series will give the hosts a chance to bounce back.

Zimbabwe white-ball squad for Afghanistan series

T20I squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri

ODI squad: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ben Curran
Sam Curran
Tom Curran
ZIM vs AFG

Related posts

Mohammed Siraj Travis Head

Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head Face Punishment for Animated Sendoff; ICC Issues Statement

Fortunately, both players dodged suspensions since it was their first offence in a 24-month period.
News
09/12/2024
Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami Turns Batter, Smashes 32* (17) in SMAT With Trip to Australia Imminent

His innings comprised three boundaries and two maximums.
News
09/12/2024
Mohammed Siraj gets support from RCB teammate Josh Hazlewood

Amidst Impending Sanctions for Travis Head Send Off, Mohammed Siraj Gains Support From RCB Teammate in Australia Camp

An official announcement regarding the punishment is yet to come from ICC.
News
09/12/2024
Venkatesh Iyer has been a major talking point since Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) acquired him for a whopping INR 23.75 crores during the IPL 2025 auction.

Venkatesh Iyer or Ajinkya Rahane to lead KKR? After INR 23.75 crore scoop at IPL 2025 auction, Iyer reacts to captaincy debate

Since Shreyas Iyer is no longer associated with the franchise, KKR need a solid captain who is equally capable with the willow and will be a long-term prospect.
Indian Premier League - IPL
09/12/2024
Sunil Gavaskar has quashed any questions regarding the workload management of the ace Indian speedster.

‘No Question About Workload’ – Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload Management Set To Go for a Toss in Australia

In the first two Tests against Australia, Bumrah has bowled the most overs (54) for India and is the leading wicket-taker in the series.
News
09/12/2024
Despite Humiliating Loss, India Find Their Latest Spark in X-Factor Player

Despite Humiliating Loss, India Find Their Latest Spark in X-Factor Player

He was the top scorer for India in both innings, contributing 42 runs each time.
News
09/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy