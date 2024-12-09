Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head Face Punishment for Animated Sendoff; ICC Issues Statement

Fortunately, both players dodged suspensions since it was their first offence in a 24-month period.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally addressed the recent controversial exchange between Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj in the second Border Gavaskar Trophy Test in Adelaide. The players have now been handed a demerit point each by cricket’s apex council.

Mohammed Siraj was determined to have violated Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which punishes players for using any kind of language or action to demean an opposition batter.

On the other hand, Travis Head was found to have breached Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which addresses,

“Abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match.”

Siraj additionally received a 20% fine on his match fee while Head escaped any monetary punishment. Fortunately, both players also dodged suspensions since it was their first offence in a 24-month period.

What happened between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head?

During the Adelaide Test, the Indian batters had a disappointing outing in their first innings, getting bundled out for a paltry score of 180 as the Aussie pacers dominated.

With a low score to defend, the visitors would have hoped to remove the Australian batters quickly, but Head had other plans, playing a brilliant innings of 140 that disrupted India’s bowling strategy.

It was eventually Mohammed Siraj who finally claimed the important wicket of Head, clean bowling him. After the dismissal, the two players were involved in a heated exchange of words.

Interestingly, both players had contrasting opinions in front of the press. While Head later clarified that he jokingly said ‘well bowled,’ Siraj denied those claims labelling it as a ‘lie’.

