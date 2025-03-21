‘300-Run Total Is Possible’: Former SRH Player’s BOLD Prediction Ahead of IPL 2025

SRH put up 250+ scores thrice in IPL 2024.

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player Hanuma Vihari commented that the present team has formed a fiery batting lineup that can cross the mammoth 300-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Previously, SRH have breached 250-plus totals on the scoreboard three times against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The Hyderabad team scored their highest total of 287 against RCB last season. Though they narrowly missed the elusive 300-run mark, Vihari feels that SRH could surely have a shot at it this time.

“Sunrisers have strengthened their strong batting order by including Ishan Kishan at No.3. with openers – Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma – giving great starts and Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy in the line-up, they can reach the 300-run total. On a good batting wicket and with small boundaries, that total is possible”, said Vihari.

SRH To Make It To IPL 2025 Final

Hanuma Vihari has picked up his former team to be one of the finalists this season alongside Punjab Kings. He considers the team’s strong batting order as a key factor. He credited the skipper Pat Cummins along with their coach and management for allowing the players to play a new and fearless brand of cricket.

“Sunrisers have set a new benchmark. Credit to the captain, coach and team management for the freedom they have given to the team. Punjab look solid. (Shreyas) Iyer is an IPL-winning captain and Ricky Ponting is a great coach. With Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis, their batting looks sound. I feel SRH and Punjab will make it to the final”, he predicts.

ALSO READ:

Notably, Surisers Hyderabad came close to winning their second IPL title last year, following their victory over RCB in 2016. But they fell short against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Interestingly, the side remained winless against KKR last season as they lost all three matches facing them.

Rising Star Nitish Kumar Reddy

The former SRH player also banked on Indian youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy who had a brilliant outing in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar (BGT) series. Though the squad faced a tough 3-1 defeat, the debutant scored crucial runs every time the team needed him. He also notched up a brilliant 114-run knock at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Vihari feels that if he can handle pressure situations well in this IPL, he will become unstoppable for the next decade.

“He had a great season and made his debut for the country and had a great Australia tour with a century in the Melbourne Test. He also made his debut for India in T20s. So there will be expectations from the franchise and fans as well. He is just 21 and it will be interesting to see how he handles pressure. If he scores runs this season, there will be no stopping him for the next 10 years”, explained the former SRH batter.

SRH will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 23.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.