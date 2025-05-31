News
Delhi Capitals (DC) won seven out of 14 games in the IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl

4 Auction Targets for Delhi Capitals (DC) Next Year To Fill Team Gaps After IPL 2025 Exit

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: May 31, 2025 - 4 min read

They finished fifth on the IPL 2025 table with 15 points.

Delhi Capitals (DC) won seven out of 14 games in the IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a fantastic start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 but eventually failed to advance through to the playoffs. The Axar Patel-led side finished fifth in the league stage with 15 points from 14 games. 

DC would be highly disappointed as they managed only three victories in 10 games after winning the first four. Several factors played a role in their downfall, including lack of runs from the top order and bowlers losing form in the second half. Missing Axar and Mitchell Starc in the last couple of must-win games made matters worse. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Delhi Capitals (@delhicapitals)

There will be plenty of question marks as they review the IPL 2025 campaign and look to build towards the next edition. Let’s take a look at four key areas DC needs to target in the next IPL auction. 

Delhi Capitals (DC) Need to Address Indian Pace Battery 

One of the major reasons behind Delhi Capitals falling off rapidly was the performance of their Indian seamers. Mukesh Kumar was their first choice, giving him 12 games. He picked 12 wickets but conceded at 10.32. Mohit Sharma managed to pick only two scalps at an economy of 10.18. 

T Natarajan was acquired by Delhi Capitals for INR 10.75 crore. The left-arm pacer was recovering from an injury in the first half of the season while DC left him out after he recovered. When he eventually got an opportunity, Natarajan conceded 49 runs in three overs. 

These returns from their seamers are simply not good enough. DC should reconstruct their pace bowling department, bringing in better Indian pace options. 

ALSO READ: 

An Overseas Finisher 

Delhi Capitals had signed Harry Brook in the mega auction but the England batter pulled out ahead of the tournament. Their decision not to sign a replacement player was baffling to say the least. It eventually cost them as they couldn’t get the combination right, with few players unavailable. 

DC have a reliable finisher in Tristan Stubbs but they would need another overseas middle order batter in the squad. They had Donovan Ferreira this season but didn’t have much confidence in him to give him more than one game.

There could be a few overseas finishers in the market in the next auction, including David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, and Glenn Phillips. Having two overseas lower middle order batters in the squad will allow them to be flexible with the team combination. 

Overseas Pace Backup 

Delhi Capitals shelled INR 11.75 crore to acquire the services of the star Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc. He did well in a few games but his overall economy rate in the season was above 10 runs per over. Your bowling spearhead conceding runs at this rate just doesn’t help the team. Following the India-Pakistan conflict, he decided against returning for the resumption. 

Their other overseas pacer Dushmantha Chameera played six games and took four wickets at an economy of 11.40. These were major reasons for DC losing out on the playoffs. 

Mustafizur Rahman came in as a partial replacement and ended up picking four wickets in three games at 7.90 rpo. But they can not retain him as per the rules. They should look to get him in the next auction. Other options could be Richard Gleeson, Lance Morris, and Ottniel Bartman.

Overseas Batter 

The Capitals had brought back Jake Fraser-McGurk via a Right-To-Match option and also added Faf du Plessis to the squad. Fraser-McGurk could not deliver while du Plessis struggled with form and fitness. It will be interesting to see if they continue with the pair. 

DC had four opening options this season in JFM, du Plessis, KL Rahul, and Abhishek Porel. Initially, they batted Rahul in the middle order to accommodate others, and later moved him up the order. 

With plenty of better options in the market, DC should look to release them and target another overseas top order batter. Someone like Ben Duckett would be a perfect fit in the line-up. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

