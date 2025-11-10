4 India Players Who Will Make DC Released Players 2026 List

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention deadline is approaching, and Delhi Capitals (DC) will have to make some important decisions. A few players could find themselves in the DC released players 2026 list instead of the DC retention list. Some could be released because of disappointing performances, while others didn’t get enough chances to show their talent.

Let’s take a look at some of the Indian players who might be part of the DC released players 2026 list ahead of the next season.

4 Indian Players Likely To Be Part of the DC Released Players 2026 List

Karun Nair

Karun Nair could be one of the players who might be included in the DC released players 2026 list. Making his IPL comeback since the 2022 season, Karun was picked by DC in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 50 lakhs.

He started the season well by scoring 89 runs in his first match. But after that, his form dropped as he scored only 109 runs in the next seven games. In total, he ended the season with 198 runs in eight matches at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 172.17.

This drop in form could be one of the reasons why Karun might make it to the Delhi Capitals released players 2026 list and not in the DC retention list.

T Natarajan

T Natarajan was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 10.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He is likely to be another player who might be included in the DC released players 2026 list.

He was dealing with a shoulder injury in 2025, which he sustained during the off-season before IPL 2025. The injury made him completely unfit and unable to play for most of the season. He could only play in two matches, bowling in just one innings.

Natarajan hasn’t been playing much cricket since the Tamil Nadu Premier League, so he might be released by the franchise and may not make it to the DC retention list.

Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma was bought for INR 2.2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He played eight matches in the season but could manage to take only two wickets.

His economy rate was also on the higher side at 10.28. Since the 2023 season, when he took 27 wickets, his form has dipped as he picked up 13 wickets in the following season and just two in 2025. This could be the reason why Mohit Sharma might feature in the Delhi Capitals released players 2026 list ahead of the auction.

Darshan Nalkande

Darshan Nalkande was picked by Delhi Capitals for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. He didn’t play any matches for the franchise throughout the IPL 2025 season.

So far, he has played only six IPL matches, all for Gujarat Titans. Since he didn’t get a game in 2025, there is a possibility that he might be included in the DC released players 2026 list instead of the DC retention list.

