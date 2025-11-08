4 Overseas Players Set To Make GT Released Players 2026 List

The franchise lost to the Mumbai Indians in the eliminator last season.

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick-off in the first half of the next year. With that being said, it is no secret that franchises would be in preparation mode ahead of the IPL 2026 auctions, which would soon be conducted. The Gujarat Titans (GT) has a bitter end to a sweet season in 2025 and one of the most important questions would be the players who would be featuring in the GT Released Players 2026 List.

To be honest, this question would not be in front of just the GT management. With the deadline for the GT Retention list submission nearing, the franchise would be in full swing, busy with their excel sheets and combinations for the next season. Having said that, all the focus would be on the Gujarat Titans released players 2026 list as well, with fans keeping an eye on their heroes.

The Titans have very less to worry about at the top of the order, with their opening spots sealed in skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. The duo has been prolific at the top, and have regularly taken the bowlers to the cleaners in the powerplay. Hence, the management would have one thing less to worry about. But that does not make their task any easier.

Here are four players from the Gujarat Titans, who may find themselves on the GT released players 2026 list, after having an ordinary outing last season. With the upcoming auction not being a full-fledged one, the franchise would take steps with utmost caution. Hence, these overseas players are likely to be on the Gujarat Titans released players 2026 list.

Gerald Coetzee

The 25-year-old has featured in two seasons of the IPL so far, but his performances have not struck a chord with the franchises he has been with. Gerald Coetzee was with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2024, when he picked 13 wickets in 10 games with an economy exceeding 10.

However, the South African speedster has somehow made it a habit to be away from the game due to frequent injuries. To add to that, Coetzee played just four matches in the last season, after being picked by the Gujarat Titans for INR 2.40 Crore. His economy in the last season with GT was also too high, which is likely to place him in the GT released players 2026 list.

Though the 25-year-old pacer has express pace in his arsenal, he needs to work on his control and also add a few variations to his bowling. Coetzee is extremely useful on tracks which offer assistance to the bowlers, but has been taken to the cleaners when the conditions have assisted batting.

Kagiso Rabada

From the outset, this might come as a big surprise to many due to the weight of the name in international cricket. Kagiso Rabada is regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers in the world today, and a franchise wanting to release the speedster would put them in a not so favoured situation from the fans.

However, the Protea bowler has had very ordinary outings in the IPL throughout the last three seasons. Having played previously for the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rabada was picked by GT ahead of the last season. However, he could play only four matches because he was suspended for a month for using a banned recreational drug which was later discovered.

In the previous two seasons of the tournament as well, Rabada played 11 and six games, picking 11 and seven wickets throughout the campaign respectively. To add to that, in the four matches that he played in for GT this season, his economy was 11.57, which is up the roof for a bowler of his ability. On the back of this, he would be one of the names in the GT released players 2026 list.

Glenn Phillips

The New Zealand all-rounder has stamped his class with the bat, ball and also in the field over the years in international cricket. However, the same quality has not reflected in his performances in India’s coveted league, and it might make him one of the players to be on the GT release players 2026 list.

Too be honest, Glenn Phillips was quite unlucky in his last season, in which he was a part of the Gujarat Titans. He sustained a groin injury while fielding against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and was ruled out of the tournament. Unfortunately, the stint with his third IPL franchise could end without him featuring in the starting XI of GT.

Another factor which might lead to his release would be the clogged middle-order at GT. With players like Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan taking the mantle for the hard-hitting towards the end of the innings, there might be little room for the Kiwi all-rounder. To add to that, he was acquired for a sum of INR 2 Crore, which could be freed up on his release.

Karim Janat

The Afghanistan all-rounder had a forgettable debut in the IPL for the Gujarat Titans, as he was taken to the cleaners for 30 runs in his very first, and only over he bowled. Indian youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi was on a rampage and had no mercy on the Afghan all-rounder.

Sadly for the Afghan national, that was the only time he featured in an IPL fixture, and would be one of the sureties in the GT released players 2026 sheet. Furthermore, the franchise would like to acquire the services of a more dependable all-rounder, which they would go after in the auction.

In 75 matches for Afghanistan in the shortest format, Janat has scored 759 runs with an average of 16.86, with four fifties. In as many games, he has picked 42 wickets as well, but has an economy in excess of eight.

