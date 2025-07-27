4 Players Whose Form in The Hundred Is Crucial To IPL 2026 Retention Chances Ft. RCB Star

A look at players whose IPL future could hinge on the Hundred performance.

The Hundred 2025 is set to begin on August 5 with some of the best players in the world in action. The tournament will also offer a stage for these players to put their name on the radar of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.

The tournament will be crucial for players who are already contracted with IPL 2026 retention window coming up. Quite a few players will be hoping to push their case for retention ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Here we take a look at four players from the Hundred 2025 whose form will be crucial for their retention chances.

Liam Livingstone

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had bought Liam Livingstone in the previous auction for INR 8 crore. But the England all-rounder failed to live up to the expectations. He managed only 112 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 133. With the ball, he took 2 wickets at an economy of 8.44.

Livingstone will lead Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred 2025. He has a solid record in the league, with 755 runs at an average of 33 and strike rate of 147. Livingstone will need a great season to increase his IPL 2026 retention hopes.

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra will be donning the Manchester Originals jersey in the upcoming tournament. The Kiwi all-rounder had a poor season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025. He made 191 runs in the season at an average of 27 and strike rate of 128, with just one fifty.

Ravindra has looked in better form recently, hitting 70 and 63 in two of the last five T20 innings. The youngster has not played in the Hundred before, which adds another challenge for him.

David Miller

One of the best white-ball players of his time, David Miller has to deliver a strong performance in the Hundred 2025. Playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he had a below average season earlier this year. Miller made 153 runs from 11 innings at a strike rate of just 127.

Miller is still a quality middle order batter but needs to regain his form quickly. LSG had brought him in for INR 7.50 crore and could release him if he doesn’t show good signs. The Protea batter will play for Northern Superchargers in the upcoming tournament.

Lockie Ferguson

The New Zealand speedster played four games for Punjab Kings in the previous IPL season before getting ruled out with an injury. Lockie Ferguson will aim for a good season in the Hundred to push his case for IPL 2026 retention.

Ferguson has played seven games in the league and has taken six wickets at an economy of 8.40. Frequent injuries have plagued his career in recent years. The 34-year old not only has to show good form with the ball but must prove his fitness.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.